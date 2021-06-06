Red Velvet's Joy makes 1st appearance as MC on TV Animal Farm, Reveals her secret talent

On June 6, Red Velvet’s Joy made her first appearance on the SBS show ‘TV Animal Farm’ as an MC! Read on to find out.

Red Velvet's Joy is at the centre of everything good right now! The talented idol and vocalist released her first solo album, Hello and consists of six tracks and is a special 'remake' album featuring beloved songs from the 1990s and 2000s. The special album released online on May 31 at 6 PM KST and opened to a massive response from fans across the world. ReVeluvs lapped up Hello with both arms, as Hello topped iTunes charts in 26 countries including India, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia.

On June 6, Red Velvet’s Joy made her first appearance on SBS show ‘TV Animal Farm’ as an MC! Host Shin Dong Yeop introduced Joy as the new member of the 'TV Animal Farm' family. Joy introduced herself briefly and shared that she likes animals very much and ‘TV Animal Farm’ is a program she has been watching since she was a kid, and it is an honour for her to join the MC line-up. Joy expressed love for her family pet dog Haetnim and referred to the dog as 'My Baby'! Joy also revealed the special talent that she has mastered over the years. She shared that she is a good pet trainer too and they taught their family dog a lot of tricks by watching pet training videos.

Meanwhile, Joy will be releasing a live performance clip of ‘If Only feat Paul Kim’ on Red Velvet’s official YouTube channel and Naver V LIVE on June 6, 6 PM KST! 'If Only feat Paul Kim' is a refreshing remake of Sung Si-Kyung’s song with a soft melody and chimed with flute tones. band arrangement and soft flute tones. The track is elevated by soloist Paul Kim’s sweet vocals, it is a perfect summer romance track!

