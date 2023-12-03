Red Velvet's Joy sparks breakup rumors after she allegedly unfollows Crush; DEETS inside

Red Velvet's Joy and Crush have become the center of attention in the realm of romantic rumors. Speculations about a potential breakup have surfaced, ignited by online discussions after netizens pointed out Joy's act of allegedly unfollowing her boyfriend on Instagram.

Netizens allege break between Red Velvet's Joy and Crush

Rumors of a potential breakup between K-pop star Joy of Red Velvet and R&B singer Crush ignited a storm on social media on December 2. Speculation emerged as fans noticed significant changes in their Instagram accounts.

Allegedly, Joy unfollowed Crush, followed by his account deactivation. Before deactivating his profile, Crush reportedly "unliked" several of Joy's posts, fueling the speculation. Netizens also observed that Joy's stylist deactivated or deleted her account.

These social media shifts triggered widespread speculation about the couple's relationship status, sending fans and netizens into a frenzy of conjecture.

Crush and Joy publicly confirmed their relationship in August 2021. Their bond reportedly blossomed over a shared love for dogs, initially connecting while collaborating on Crush's single Mayday.

The sudden alterations in their social media activities have amplified curiosity and sparked varied reactions among fans, fueling discussions about the possible implications for their relationship. As the rumors swirl, fans eagerly await any official statements or clarifications from the artists regarding their relationship status.

Red Velvet's 3rd EP Chill Kill became a hit upon its release on November 13

K-pop sensation Red Velvet unveiled their third full-length album, Chill Kill, as announced by the group's agency, SM Entertainment, on November 13. The album, launched on Monday, comprised 10 tracks, including the featured title track.

Chill Kill mesmerized fans with its pop-dance essence, blending vibrant bass and string elements with a mix of dreamy synthesizer and bell sounds, as highlighted by SM Entertainment. The song's captivating lyrics delved into a narrative of love disrupted by the sudden arrival of Chill Kill, narrating a vivid emotional journey that resonated through the vocal performances.

Prior to Chill Kill, their previous studio album, Perfect Velvet, graced listeners' ears in November 2017. Red Velvet achieved a significant milestone with their 2022 EP, The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday, marking their inaugural million-seller.

Moreover, the group triumphantly concluded their debut European tour in June, solidifying their global presence and captivating audiences worldwide.

