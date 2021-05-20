Red Velvet's Joy tears up during Showterview while sharing her thoughts; THIS is how host Jessi reacted

Red Velvet's Joy guested on Jessi's talk show Showterview and opened up to her like never before. Read on to find out.

Red Velvet's Joy was the latest celebrity to guest star on Jessi's talk show called Showterview! Jessi has confessed a couple of times that every time she thinks of SM Entertainment, she thinks of Red Velvet and was happy to have Joy as her special guest. Joy shared her excitement on her upcoming solo album, which is a remake of old songs in her own style and how Wendy calms her down whenever she feels anxious. Joy also welled up during the Showterview and Jessi consoled her in the best way possible.

During a special segment, Joy was asked to share her anxious thoughts with Jessi. Joy revealed that after a brief hiatus when she began working on her solo album, she realised that her staff works doubly hard and that made her conscious of all the hard work that goes behind creating a star. She shared that things she could simply enjoy became burdensome to her. She revealed that she didn't want to burden others with her hardships and decided to keep it to herself. She further revealed that she began to isolate herself from others.

At this point, Jessi began to realise that Joy is getting emotional and consoled her with some kind and heartfelt words. Jessi revealed that she feels the same and doesn't know how to share her problems with others. She also added that it is important to have a support system in one’s life, and as long as one has a solid support system, nothing can break them. Jessi further revealed that an artist should consider their family and fans as their greatest assets. After listening to Jessi’s kind words, Joy felt assured and comforted.

You can check out the Showterview video below:

Joy’s debut solo album is named ‘Hello’ and will consist of six tracks. These tracks will all be remakes of popular hits released during the 1990s to 2000s. The special album will first be released online on May 31 at 6 PM KST and will be followed by a physical version on June 3.

