Red Velvet’s Joy to return to group activities after taking a break for two months; SM Ent shares statement

On June 20, SM Entertainment made the announcement that Joy, who had been absent from the schedule for a while to recuperate and get enough rest, will resume all activities on June 21 with the recording of SBS's Animal Farm. They explained that Joy's health has significantly improved since she took a break.

Joy’s return to activities:

In April, Joy temporarily stopped participating in activities because the medical staff believed she required treatment and stability. Consequently, Red Velvet continued its worldwide tour with three members remaining without Joy, performing in Jakarta, Indonesia, and Manila, Philippines. Due to Joy's absence, the television series Animal Farm, on which she made frequent appearances, was currently being hosted by a special MC. She had written a letter to the fans earlier. She said that whenever she thinks of Luvies (the fandom name), her heart always breaks because she knows she must be worried and tired from waiting. She stated, "I'm resting and recovering well. I was able to do well thanks to the understanding and concern of the members, many people in the company, and Luvies. Letting go of everything was uncomfortable and difficult at first, but I was able to do so."

Red Velvet’s Wendy’s activities:

The casting lineup for the work that will return with a more perfect appearance was announced on June 16 by EMK Musical Company, the production company for the musical Rebecca.' Rebecca, which had its world premiere in 2006 in Vienna, Austria, has since been performed in 12 countries and 10 languages. I, played by Kim Bo Kyung, Lee Ji Hye, Lee Ji Soo, and Wendy, will star as the new hostess of the Manderley Mansion. She has pure and delicate feelings, and meets Maxim by chance.

About Joy:

Joy is a well-known host, singer, and actress. In August 2014, she made her debut as a member of the South Korean girl group Red Velvet. Joy made her acting debut in 2017 and has since starred in television dramas like The Liar and His Lover, Tempted, The One and Only, and Once Upon a Small Town. With the release of her specialized album Hello in 2021, Joy made her official solo debut.

