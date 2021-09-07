Red Velvet's Joy versus Girls' Generation's Sooyoung - Who would be your ideal Sooyoung

It isn't uncommon for 2 or more idols to share the same name in the K-pop industry and when the name is 'Sooyoung', one can assume the idols to be beautiful and talented! Red Velvet's Joy, also called Park Soo Young is a singer, actress and host. She debuted as a member of the girl group Red Velvet in August 2014.

Joy is one of the prettiest idols out there with a million-dollar smile and a lovely voice. She has acted in the TV dramas 'Liar and his Lover' and 'Tempted: The Great Seducer' and released her debut solo album 'Hello' earlier this year as well. On the other hand, Girls' Generation's gorgeous and talented member debuted as a member of SNSD in August 2007. Sooyoung released her first non-album single 'My Winter Breath'. Sooyoung has also acted in countless K-drama, including 'Run On' and 'So I Married An Anti Fan'.

However, have you wondered which Sooyoung is your dream girl? Is it Girls' Generation's Sooyoung or Red Velvet's Joy aka Park Sooyoung! Well, don't worry, we have you covered. Answer a few questions and we will reveal which Sooyoung is your ideal girl. Sounds easy and fun? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

