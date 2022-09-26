Red Velvet’s Seulgi is a sight to see in the mood sampler for upcoming solo release ‘28 Reasons’

Seulgi released the mood sampler for her solo debut song 'Two Any Eight Reasons (28 Reasons)', which will be released next month, through various social media handles of 'Red Velvet' on September 26th. This album foreshadows conflicting feelings of love, including the title song of the same name, and 6 songs with various moods. In particular, the title song '28 Reasons' is a pop dance with a signature groovy and heavy bass and whistling sound. Seulgi's vocals enhance her commitment. She also sings a character where good and evil coexist with both pure interest in her favorite partner and a playful sense of humor.

Previously, SM Entertainment, the agency of Red Velvet, released the schedule poster for Seulgi's first mini-album '28 Reasons' through various social media handles of Red Velvet. The poster contains the content opening schedule, such as a mood sampler, teaser image, and a music video teaser video for the title song. Seulgi is a South Korean singer and dancer. She is a member of the South Korean girl group Red Velvet, its sub-unit Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi, and the South Korean supergroup Got the Beat. From performance to visual media, Seulgi is an all-rounder artist. Brands often cite her positivity, creativity, passion for her craft, unique sensibility and style and cultural influence (especially among young Koreans) as reasons for why they choose her to represent them. This album is Seulgi's first solo album since her debut, and contains a total of 6 songs with a colorful atmosphere, including the title song of the same name. Seulgi's first mini-album '28 Reasons' will be released on the music site at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on October 4th.