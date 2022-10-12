Red Velvet’s Seulgi makes new record as latest album ‘28 Reasons’ has an impressive 1st week sales

According to Hanteo Chart, ‘28 Reasons’ sold an impressive total of 184,413 copies in the first week of its release, making Seulgi the first SM female soloist to achieve the highest album sales in the first week. Seulgi released her first solo album ‘28 Reasons’ on October 4th. This album is Seulgi's first solo album in 8 years since her debut as a Red Velvet member, including the title song '28 Reason', 'Dead Man Runnin', 'Bad Boy, Sad Girl', 'Anywhere But Home', 'Los Angeles', and 'Crown'.

28 Reasons:

The title song '28 Reasons' is a pop dance song with a signature groovy and heavy bass and whistling sound. In the lyrics, a character where good and evil coexist with both a pure interest in the person they like and a playful sense of humor appears, raising questions about the numerous reasons surrounding our relationship.

In addition to this, 'Dead Man Running' is the first song Seulgi participated in writing lyrics for, and it vividly contains a warning to those who have hurt him in the past and an empty and precarious heart caused by the wounds. In addition, 'Bad Boy, Sad Girl', in collaboration with rapper B.O, can meet a different chemistry with Seulgi's languid vocals and B.O's emotional rapping.

Seulgi:

With this album, Seulgi properly proved the fame she had built up through her Red Velvet activities and her ability to shine even in team activities. This album, including the title song as well as the b-side songs, shows the present in 2022 of Seulgi, who has matured more over the past time. show

In the case of the title song, it is great as music to listen to, but on stage it shines even more in harmony with Seulgi's performance. On the dark concept and cool atmosphere of the three-minute stage, Seulgi shows off her unique charming low-pitched voice, dynamic performance, and delicate facial expressions, literally showing the side of an 'all-rounder'. The seulgi of the 'witch' image shines brightly even on a black-based monotone stage.

ALSO READ: Run BTS 2022, Fly BTS Part 1 Highlights: Slapstick comedy with RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.