Red Velvet’s Seulgi, WONHO, MAMAMOO and more: October 2022 K-Pop Comebacks Schedule
Red Velvet’s Seulgi. WONHO and more to make comebacks in October and we are excited!
Seulgi is a South Korean singer and dancer. She is a member of the South Korean girl group Red Velvet, its sub-unit Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi, and the South Korean supergroup Got the Beat. WONHO is a South Korean singer under Highline Entertainment. He is a former member of the South Korean boy group MONSTA X, formed through the Mnet's survival show 'No.Mercy', under Starship Entertainment in 2015. He then made his solo debut, with his first EP ‘Love Synonym Pt.1: Right for Me’, on September 4, 2020.
October 4
TREASURE
Title Track: ‘HELLO’
Album: THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER TWO
AB6IX
Title Track: “Sugarcoat”
Album: 6TH EP ‘TAKE A CHANCE’
Seulgi (Red Velvet) SOLO DEBUT
Album: The 1st Mini Album “28 Reasons”
ONEWE
Title Track: ‘기어이 또 (Still Here)’
October 5
Kingdom
JAMIE
Album: EP [One Bad Night]
October 6
DKZ
Album: 7th Single Album ‘CHASE EPISODE 3. BEUM’
October 7
Stray Kids
'MAXIDENT'
The Rose
'Sour' MV Release
Album: HEAL
October 11
MAMAMOO
Album: 12th Mini Album ‘MIC ON’
Dreamcatcher
Album: 7th Mini Album [Apocalypse : Follow us]
October 12
UP10TION
Album: 11th MINI ALBUM [Code Name: Arrow]
KWON EUN BI
Album: 3rd Mini Album [Lethality]
BAEKHO
Album: 1st Mini Album [Absolute Zero]
Lee Chaeyeon
Album: 1ST MINI ALBUM [HUSH RUSH]
PARK JIHOON
Title Track: “NITRO”
Album: 6th MINI ALBUM [THE ANSWER]
October 13
Kep1er
Title Track: ‘We Fresh’
Album: The 3rd Mini Album ‘𝙏𝙍𝙊𝙐𝘽𝙇𝙀𝙎𝙃𝙊𝙊𝙏𝙀𝙍’
October 14
WONHO
Album: 2nd SINGLE ALBUM ‘Bittersweet’
(G)I-DLE
Album: 5th Mini Album ‘I love’
LE SSERAFIM
Album: 2nd Mini Album ‘ANTIFRAGILE’
N.Flying
Album: 8th Mini Album [Dearest]
October 26
EPEX
Album: 4th EP Album Prelude of Love Chapter 1. ‘Puppy Love’
TBA
WEi
Kihyun (MONSTA X)
ALSO READ: The Villainess is a Marionette: Cha Eun Woo, Han So Hee and Lee Soo Hyuk dazzle as personas
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
Which comeback are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below.