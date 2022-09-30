Red Velvet’s Seulgi, WONHO, MAMAMOO and more: October 2022 K-Pop Comebacks Schedule

Seulgi is a South Korean singer and dancer. She is a member of the South Korean girl group Red Velvet , its sub-unit Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi, and the South Korean supergroup Got the Beat. WONHO is a South Korean singer under Highline Entertainment. He is a former member of the South Korean boy group MONSTA X, formed through the Mnet's survival show 'No.Mercy', under Starship Entertainment in 2015. He then made his solo debut, with his first EP ‘Love Synonym Pt.1: Right for Me’, on September 4, 2020.

TREASURE

Title Track: ‘HELLO’

Album: THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER TWO

AB6IX

Title Track: “Sugarcoat”

Album: 6TH EP ‘TAKE A CHANCE’

Seulgi (Red Velvet) SOLO DEBUT

Album: The 1st Mini Album “28 Reasons”

ONEWE

Title Track: ‘기어이 또 (Still Here)’

October 5

Kingdom

JAMIE

Album: EP [One Bad Night]

October 6

DKZ

Album: 7th Single Album ‘CHASE EPISODE 3. BEUM’

October 7

Stray Kids

'MAXIDENT'

The Rose

'Sour' MV Release

Album: HEAL

October 11

MAMAMOO

Album: 12th Mini Album ‘MIC ON’

Dreamcatcher

Album: 7th Mini Album [Apocalypse : Follow us]

October 12

UP10TION

Album: 11th MINI ALBUM [Code Name: Arrow]

KWON EUN BI

Album: 3rd Mini Album [Lethality]

BAEKHO

Album: 1st Mini Album [Absolute Zero]

Lee Chaeyeon

Album: 1ST MINI ALBUM [HUSH RUSH]

PARK JIHOON

Title Track: “NITRO”

Album: 6th MINI ALBUM [THE ANSWER]

October 13

Kep1er

Title Track: ‘We Fresh’

Album: The 3rd Mini Album ‘𝙏𝙍𝙊𝙐𝘽𝙇𝙀𝙎𝙃𝙊𝙊𝙏𝙀𝙍’

October 14

WONHO

Album: 2nd SINGLE ALBUM ‘Bittersweet’

(G)I-DLE

Album: 5th Mini Album ‘I love’

LE SSERAFIM

Album: 2nd Mini Album ‘ANTIFRAGILE’

N.Flying

Album: 8th Mini Album [Dearest]

October 26

EPEX

Album: 4th EP Album Prelude of Love Chapter 1. ‘Puppy Love’

WEi

Kihyun (MONSTA X)

