Red Velvet's Wendy to collab with bandmate Seulgi for B side track Best Friend on her solo album Like Water

Wendy's debut solo album Like Water to release on April 5.

Red Velvet's Wendy and Seulgi aren't just bandmates but best friends forever! The two talented vocalists of Red Velvet are taking their friendship a notch above by collaborating on Wendy's new album! That's right, Wendy will be collaborating with her bandmate and fellow vocalist Seulgi on her forthcoming solo album, Like Water.

Wendy and Seulgi will be singing the b-side duet song, Best Friend. Best Friend is said to be a sweet and slow-tempo ballad track about friendship and companionship with your loved ones. Lyrically, the song aims to show gratitude to your friends who have been with your through thick and thin and promise to be best friends forever. The song is perfect for Seulgi and Wendy, who are both teammates and same-age friends. Isn't it super sweet?

Wendy’s first solo album Like Water will contain five songs including the double title tracks Like Water and When This Rain Stops. It is also said that famous musicians like Yoo Young Jin, Kenzie, minGtion, and Coach&Sendo have taken part in producing the tracks in the album. Wendy has been teasing fans with some ethereal teaser images and videos. The full album will be out this April 5 at 6 PM KST.

ALSO READ: Red Velvet's Wendy looks ethereal in new teaser photos of Like Water, confirms the release of solo debut album

ReVeluvs, are you excited for Wendy and Seulgi's collab? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×