Red Velvet's Wendy CONFIRMED to join Shin Dong Yup, Ahn Young Mi & more as a cast member of 'SNL Korea 2021'

We have the confirmed list of cast members joining SNL Korea 2021. Read on to find out.

It is exciting times ahead for ReVeluvs as we will get to see more of Wendy in the coming months! The talented and beautiful idol released her debut solo album, Like Water in April and it seems like we will get to see more of Wendy in the second half of the year as well. On July 7, it was confirmed that Wendy has been confirmed to join Shin Dong Yup, Ahn Young Mi, Jung Sang Hoon, Kwon Hyuk Soo and Cha Chung Hwa for 'SNL Korea 2021'.

SNL elongates to Saturday Night Live for those unversed, which is an American late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show. The show's comedy sketches often parodies current politics and contemporary culture and are performed by members of the fixed cast with a celebrity guest headlining every new episode. For the Korean version of SNL, Popular MC Shin Dong Yup will be serving as this season's producer and MC as well as Ahn Young Mi, Jung Sang Hoon, Kwon Hyuk Soo and Cha Chung Hwa of Mr Queen fame are named as the new cast members for 'SNL Korea 2021'.

Meanwhile, this upcoming season of 'SNL Korea' will be a reboot of the traditional 'SNL Korea' aired on tvN. The series will air exclusively via the streaming platform Coupang Play sometime in the second half of 2021! This will be the first time that Wendy is part of a comedy variety show and we are very excited to see Wendy in her new avatar!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: [ALBUM REVIEW] Wendy's solo debut with Like Water is one long musical fairy tale come to life

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :SM Entertainment

Share your comment ×