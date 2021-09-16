Red Velvet's Wendy to lend her stunning vocals to 'Yumi's Cells' with a track titled 'Do You Care About Me'

Red Velvet's Wendy is the first artist to participate in the original soundtrack for TVING's latest original drama, 'Yumi's Cells'. Wendy will be singing Part 1 of OST for 'Yumi's Cells', titled 'Does He Care About Me'. Music composer Lim Soo Ho, who composed several hit songs including Chung Ha's 'Why Don't You Know' and IU's 'Lilac', participated in composing the first original soundtrack 'Does He Care About Me'.

The mellifluous OST revolves around one's desire for their crush to have the same feelings toward them. The lyrics will likely be relatable to anyone who has ever loved someone or is in love. In particular, Wendy's soothing vocal tones, synchronized with the beat of the song, will relay the heart-fluttering emotions of pure love. The first original soundtrack for 'Yumi's Cells', sung by Wendy, will be released through various online music sites on September 17 at 6 PM KST (2:30 pm IST).

For those unversed, The drama 'Yumi's Cells' is based on the superhit webtoon of the same name, with the story revolving around an employee called Yumi and the different cells in her brain that control her emotions, feelings and actions. 'Yumi's Cells' stars Kim Go Eun, SHINee's Minho, GOT7's Jinyoung, Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Yoo Bi and Park Ji Hyun. The drama airs every Friday and Saturday at 10:50 pm KST(7:20 pm IST) through tvN and TVing.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Here are all the Kdramas airing in September to make it even more exciting

Are you excited? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.