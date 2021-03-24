Red Velvet's Wendy looks ethereal in new teaser photos of Like Water, confirms the release of solo debut album

Red Velvet's Wendy took to her Instagram to share the first teaser of her solo debut album to release on April 5. Read on to find out.

We love the sound of a k-pop idol/group's comeback! Earlier this month, we had revealed that SM Entertainment's artists are planning some major comebacks and collaborations, well we have some good news for ReVeluvs! EXO's Baekhyun has been teasing us with some interesting teaser images and videos of his forthcoming album, Bambi, due to release on March 30, we have another big comeback soon. Yes, we are referring to Red Velvet's charming and talented member, Wendy.

Wendy took to her Instagram to share the first teaser image of her forthcoming solo debut album, Like Water. Wendy looks scintillating in dreamy shades of blue as she stares into the camera, looking effortlessly gorgeous. The concept photo reads, 'Wendy. Like Water'. New chapter of our lives has begun. Wendy's solo debut album will contain five beautiful tracks. The pre-order of the upcoming release is now available. Fans are excited with the news and took to Twitter to trend, 'Wendy' on worldwide search trends.

You can check out the ethereal poster below:

After being injured during the rehearsals for SBS Gayo Daejeon in December 2019, Wendy took a long break from activities to recover. Since then, she has made a slow and gradual return through song releases, a new variety show, and a long-awaited performance with Red Velvet. Wendy will be the first Red Velvet member to make a solo debut. Wendy's debut mini-album, Like Water, will release on April 5 at 6 pm KST. Congratulations, Wendy!

