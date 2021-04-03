Red Velvet's Wendy teases solo debut with M/V teaser for Like Water

Red Velvet's Wendy has officially dropped the M/V teaser for her upcoming solo debut with "Like Water".

The official music video teaser for 'Like Water' was released on YouTube and Naver TV via their SMTOWN channels at 12 o'clock KST on April 2. It amplifies the expectation of the new song with a sensational video that combines Wendy's neat visuals and clear atmosphere.

Wendy's first solo album contains a total of 5 songs that would give you a feel of Wendy's charming voice, excellent singing ability, and warm emotion, including double title songs 'Like Water' and 'When This Rain Stops'. In particular, 'Like Water', one of the double title songs, is an acoustic pop ballad that stands out with Wendy's pure vocals and delicate gradual adjustment.

The track 'Why Can't You Love Me?' is supposedly a medium-tempo R&B pop song with a romantic atmosphere. It has a sweet vocal that expresses her desire to like someone while being excited by the small actions of their unrequited love.

'The Road' would be a modern rock ballad with a blues rhythm. The idea of an elegant string melody with dramatic song development sounds very attractive indeed.

Wendy's first solo mini-album 'Like Water' will be released on various music sites such as Flo, Melon, Genie, iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, QQ Music, KuGou Music, and Kuwo Music at 6 pm KST on April 5.

Are you excited for Wendy's solo debut? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :SMTOWN

Share your comment ×