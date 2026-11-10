Red Velvet’s Wendy to make her comeback with mini album Gleam Hour on November 23, 2026; Report

K-pop idol Wendy of the girl group Red Velvet is all set to make her comeback with a new mini album, Gleam Hour. The singer has officially confirmed that the album will be released on November 23, 2026, at 6 PM KST.

Red Velvet’s Wendy makes a return with mini album Gleam Hour

According to her agency, ASND, Red Velvet ’s Wendy will release her fourth solo EP, Gleam Hour, later this month. The album will mark her first release in a year and two months, following her third EP, Cerulean Verge, which came out in September 2025.

As per the agency, Gleam Hour is built around the idea that every moment from the past shines in its own way. Exploring how emotions evolve, the album conveys the message that even moments long gone remain a precious part of who we are today.

The album's tracklist will be unveiled on Tuesday, followed by a concept film and photographs. A music video teaser is scheduled to be released on November 20, 2026. A day before the album's release, Wendy will also host a special listening session for fans, giving them an opportunity to hear tracks from the new EP ahead of its official launch.

For those unaware, Son Seung-wan, popularly known as Wendy , is a prominent South Korean singer and the main vocalist of the acclaimed K-pop girl group Red Velvet. Following her debut with the group in 2014, she made her much-anticipated solo debut in 2021 with the mini album Like Water.

In 2023, Wendy expanded her career into musical theatre, taking on the role of 'I' in the musical Rebecca.

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