Red Velvet’s Yeri and Cheer Up’s Lee Eun Saem star in first poster for thriller drama BITCH x RICH

On May 2nd, the main poster for the new drama 'BITCH x RICH' produced by Whynot Media was released.

BITCH x RICH:

'BITCH x RICH' tells the story of a fierce power game and psychological battle that takes place when Kim Hye In, the only witness to the murder of a high school girl, transfers to the coveted Cheongdam International High School and meets Baek Je Na, the queen of the school, who is the prime suspect and the most powerful person in the school. Rookies such as Lee Eun Saem, Kim Yerim (Red Velvet's Yeri), Lee Jong Hyuk, and Yoo Jung Hoo are expected to play the lead roles.

The poster:

The main poster released on this day shows the strange tension between the two main characters, Kim Hye In (Lee Eun Saem) and Baek Je Na (Yeri). While staring at the scene and making viewers cool, the contrast between Kim Hye In, whose expression and body is stiff, and Baek Je Na, who looks cold while holding her arm from behind, catches the eye. In particular, the phrase "I'll make school a hell for you especially" predicts an unpredictable tragedy. Expectations are rising as to what Kim Hye In and Baek Je Na will experience at school, as they have different personalities and families. 'BITCH x RICH' will premiere on May 31st on Wavve and Netflix.

The cast:

The actors who attended the script reading were Lee Eun Saem (Kim Hye In), Kim Yerim (Red Velvet's Yeri/Baek Je Na), Lee Jong Hyuk (Seo Do Yeon), Yoo Jung Hoo (Lee So Mang), Handa Sol (Oh Si Eun), Park Si Woo (Min Yul Hee), Jang Deok Soo (Park Woo Jin) and Jang Seong Yoon (Kim Hae In). Lee Eun Saem instantly immersed herself in the role of Kim Hye In, her clay spoon, and showed off her solid acting skills. And Kim Yerim perfectly fell for the role of Queen Baek Je Na of Cheongdam International High School with her perfect beauty and formidable background, raising her expectations. Other actors such as Lee Jong Hyuk, Yoo Jung Hoo, Han Da Sol, Park Si Woo, Jang Deok Soo and Jang Seong Yoon also performed passionately and raised the atmosphere.

