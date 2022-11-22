Red Velvet’s Yeri confirmed to lead the new thriller drama Cheongdam International High School

On November 21st, an official from her agency, SM Entertainment, told a South Korean media outlet, " Yeri will appear in 'Cheongdam International High School'" which is about the only witness to the murder of a high school girl, and it is a work that depicts a fierce psychological battle between a transfer student with a spoon and a 3rd generation chaebol who is the prime suspect.

In this drama, Yeri will play the role of Baek Je Na, a third-generation conglomerate and a gold spoon of the highest class at Cheongdam International High School, and will show off her impactful performance. In the drama, she is expected to add to her fun through psychological warfare full of tension, holding Kim Hye In (Lee Eun Saem) in check, a witness to a murder case and a transfer student who is financially disadvantaged. Yeri has been loved by many global fans for her lovely and fresh charm through her Red Velvet activities since 2015. She also showed her potential as an actress by imprinting her presence in her first leading role, 'Blue Birthday', which previously appeared under her real name, Kim Ye-rim.

Red Velvet's Yeri:

In her 'Cheongdam International High School', she is expected to show her wide spectrum of acting, challenging her lovely and innocent face in her Yeri to a more mature and intense image transformation. Meanwhile, Red Velvet, to which Yeri belongs, is about to make a comeback with the new mini album 'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday' on November 28th.

Red Velvet:

Red Velvet originally debuted on August 1, 2014, with the single Happiness with the four-member line-up of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Joy. A fifth member, Yeri, joined the group in March 2015, following the release of their first mini album, Ice Cream Cake. Musically, the work of Red Velvet reflects their own group name: their predominantly-pop red side experiments occasionally with electronic and funk, and while their velvet side focuses on '90s-influenced R&B with elements of ballad and hip hop. Their genre versatility and hooks have garnered critical praise.

