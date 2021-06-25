Red Velvet's Yeri emotes first love in Blue Birthday; PENTAGON's Hongseok transforms into a warm friend

Upcoming NAVER PLAYLIST drama "Blue Birthday" releases stills.

NAVER PLAYLIST's upcoming Friday-Saturday drama Blue Birthday is a fantasy romance thriller that goes back and forth between the past and the present through mysterious photos left behind by the protagonist's first love who died on her birthday 10 years ago. This week, the drama production released stills of the female protagonist and her first love.

Kim Ye Rim, also known as Red Velvet’s Yeri, plays Oh Ha Rin with all her freshness in her teens and the baggage of pain in her late 20s. The stills released on Wednesday, June 23, feature high school student Oh Ha Rin full of youthful energy and brightness.

When you look at her innocent smile, you automatically remember your high school first love.

The production crew said, "Kim Ye Rim completely melted into the character by perfectly expressing the courageous and youthful appearance of teenager Oh Ha Rin and Oh Ha Rin who is desperately enduring after losing her first love."

[T/W: Death, suicide]

Yang Hongseok takes on the role of Ji Seo Joon, a friend who exists only in Oh Ha Rin's memories. Ji Seo Joon is literally the perfect boyfriend material. He is a bright and kind person who does not miss the first place and has perfect friendships. On June 24, the stills of Ji Seo Joon, the heart-warming and heart-fluttering male friend, were unveiled.

In the published photos, Ji Seo Joon is showing his heart-fluttering charm, sometimes with a bright smile, sometimes with a friendly gaze, and sometimes with a powerful image. Those are the aspects that enthralled Oh Ha Rin. Every little action of Ji Seo Joon, who seems to be indifferent but friendly, will make the viewers' hearts flutter. However, Ji Seo Joon, who seemed to be perfect, draws attention when he commits suicide on the 18th birthday of his most cherished friend, Oh Ha Rin.

In regards to Hongseok's character, the production crew said, "The perfect male friend Ji Seo Joon has his own personality and charm which were brought to life by Hongsoek. Please look forward to the birth of a male friend who will captivate women this July."

Blue Birthday will be released for the first time on NAVER TV at 7 pm KST on Friday, July 23, and will also be released on YouTube from August 6.

Credits :News1

