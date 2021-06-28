Red Velvet's Yeri & PENTAGON's Hongseok are caught in a fix in upcoming fantasy romance thriller Blue Birthday

Upcoming web drama Blue Birthday has unveiled an eerie poster ahead of its premiere! Read on to find out.

We are excited to watch our favourite K-pop stars in a fictional setting and the latest to join the bandwagon is Red Velvet's maknae Yeri and PENTAGON's Hongseok. NAVER PLAYLIST's upcoming Friday-Saturday drama Blue Birthday is a fantasy romance thriller that goes back and forth between the past and the present through mysterious photos left behind by the protagonist's first love who died on her birthday ten years ago.

We have the official posters of this web-thriller drama starring Yeri as Oh Ha Rin, a 28-year-old whose first love died on her 18th birthday 10 years ago. She finally resolved to confess her feelings to her friend Ji Seo Jun (played by PENTAGON’s Hongseok) that day, but to her shock and horror, he ended up taking his own life. Ten years after this tragic incident, Oh Ha Rin comes across some mysterious photos that Ji Seo Jun left behind and through these photos, she ends up revisiting the past.

In the posters, Yeri is wearing a tense and anxious expression as she is standing holding a candle-lit cake. We also get a glimpse of PENTAGON's Hongseok looking handsome and charming.

You can check out the official posters below:

Blue Birthday will premiere on Naver TV on July 23 at 7 pm KST (4:30 pm IST), and it will also be released on YouTube on August 6 at 7 pm KST (4:30 pm IST).

