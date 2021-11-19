Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston & Julianna Margulies pose together in unseen PHOTOS from The Morning Show

Reese Witherspoon has recently shared some never-seen-before snaps from the sets of The Morning Show. In the snaps, Witherspoon can be seen posing with other cast members including Jennifer Aniston and Julianna Margulies. However, with the post, Witherspoon has lauded the "amazing directors" of the series.

"Here are some of the visionaries who brought this season to life," a part of Witherspoon's caption reads, stating that she couldn't believe that the season is about to end. Jen, Reese and Julianna can be seen posing happily with the directors and other crew members who've put equal effort into making the show a successful one.

Fans took to the comments section to react to the various photos and selfies that the actress posted, and showed their appreciation towards the series. "Best show ever," one fan penned, while another gushed over Aniston, Witherspoon and Margulies' friendship. Several fans also noted that they are excited about the finale and would miss the cast once the season is over. Many others want to know whether the series would come back with the third season, but nothing has been confirmed as of now.

The second season has been well praised by the audience. The cast of the season included Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy, Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson, Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison, Mark Duplass as Charlie Black, Nestor Carbonell as Yanko Flores, Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan, among others, and some new cast members were also seen including Hasan Minhaj as Alex’s The Morning Show successor Eric Normani, Julianna Margulies as UBA’ new anchor Laura Peterson, and Will Arnett as Doug Klassen.

The Morning has been released on Apple TV+.

