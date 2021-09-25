Reese Witherspoon shares glimpses of The Morning Show sets; Comes up with a FUNNY request for Jennifer Aniston

**Spoiler Alerts**

Reese Witherspoon is definitely enjoying her time on the sets of The Morning Show and the actress has taken to share special glimpses of Hasan Minhaj and Jennifer Aniston’s poster from the sets of their Apple TV+ series. Opening up on the pangs of working amid the pandemic, she has shared how the cast members would cope with it.

“When shooting during a pandemic, you have to connect with your costars in different ways,” penned Reese while the video showed that she was actually speaking to Aniston’s cardboard figure on the sets! Reese explained how different it is to be filming amid the pandemic, and showed some never-seen-before pictures of her wearing a protective face shield. Later, she poked fun at Aniston and didn't just stop at that! “Jen, I know our characters are mad at each other, but you can speak to me...Our characters don’t talk to each other, but like in real-life,” Reese said, in one of the videos from the slide! She requested her costar to ‘speak’ to her while interacting with her cardboard statue.

Check out her post here.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Witherspoon was spotted communicating with Hasan Minhaj as she also talked a little about her fit in one of the episodes of the show! She asked her fans to take a look at The Morning Show’s second season, whose second episode has just been released. Previously, Jen Aniston had taken to her social media platform to shares some behind-the-scenes snaps from the sets of the show, amid the show’s Season 2 release. The Friends alum seemed to have had a blast filming the brand new season and urged fans to give the new episodes a chance.

