‘Reflection of You’ star Choi Won Young and more join BTOB’s Sungjae starrer drama ‘The Golden Spoon’

First, Choi Won Young takes on the role of Hwang Hyeon Do in 'The Golden Spoon', the father of Hwang Tae Yong (Lee Jong Won). Hwang Hyeon Do, chairman of the Doshin Group, is a fair, rational, and cold-hearted person in everything, but his reality is that he can do anything for money. Son Yeo Eun takes on the role of Seo Young Shin, Hwang Tae Yong's stepmother.

Seo Young Shin was politically married to Hwang Hyeon Do only because of money, but her son Hwang Tae Yong and her husband Hwang Hyeon Do also act unexpectedly, putting her plans to become the Do Sin group's wife to be thwarted.

Next, Choi Dae Cheol takes on the role of Lee Cheol, the father of Lee Seung Cheon (Sungjae) in the drama. Lee Cheol is a former script writer (a comic book store that rents comic books or provides space for viewing in person), and is currently a preliminary webtoon writer who has not debuted. He wants to revive his youthful reputation as a cartoonist and succeed as a webtoon writer to strengthen his family. But the reality is not easy. Han Chae Ah takes on the role of Jin Seon Hye, Lee Seung Cheon's mother, and works with Choi Dae Cheol. Jin Seon Hye fell in love with Lee Cheol in her innocent and passionate youth, and even married him, but she is currently supporting her as her body breaks down to fulfill the dream of her son, Seung Cheon, who has extraordinary dreams.

'The Golden Spoon' shares the story Lee Seung Cheon (Sungjae) is a high school student. His family is poor and he hates living in a poor environment. One day, he happens to meet an old woman. The old woman tells him that "If you buy this gold spoon for $3 from me, you can change your parents. You'll eat 3 meals with this gold spoon with someone your age and at their house. That person's parents will then become your parents." Lee Seung Cheon buys the gold spoon from the old woman and eats 3 times at his friend Hwang Tae Yong’s house. Hwang Tae Yong’s father runs a large company. Soon, Lee Seung Cheon’s life changes.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.