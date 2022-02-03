‘Reflection of You’ star Go Hyun Jung, Ahn Jae Hong and Yeom Hye Ran to lead the new drama ‘Mask Girl’

The Netflix series 'Mask Girl' is the story of an ordinary office worker, Kim Momi , with an appearance complex, who gets caught up in an unintended incident while working as an internet BJ (broadcasting jockey) while covering her face with a mask every night. The original webtoon of the same name was loved for its charm that mixed various genres such as thriller and black comedy, as well as a message that sharply looked into the story of the plum blossoms at the time of serialization, reversal, and appearances.

Kim Momi, who stands out with a strong character, will be transformed into acting by the best actress, Go Hyun Jung, who is the center of attention in each drama such as 'Person Like You', 'My Lawyer, Jo Deul Ho 2: Crime and Punishment', and 'Dear My Friends'. Kim Momi dreamed of becoming a celebrity when she was young, but she is always a bit shy because of her appearance that doesn't live up to her dream.

She suffered from an inferiority complex all her life, but when she puts on her mask and transforms into an internet broadcast BJ, she feels euphoric. Go Hyun Jung, who overwhelms viewers with her soft charisma and outstanding acting skills, is looking forward to how she will portray Kim Momi , who is strong-willed, who does not choose any means and methods to achieve one goal in a life that is rushing out of control after time has passed since the incident.

Ahn Jae Hong, who has both charm and personality such as the movies 'Time to Hunt', 'The King's Case Note', the dramas 'Be Melodramatic', and 'Fight for My Way', plays the company colleague Joo Oh Nam, who has a crush on Kim Momi. His only pleasure is watching internet broadcasting, which has no presence in her appearance complex comparable to that of Momi, and he gets entangled in an unexpected incident with BJ Momi. Yeom Hye Ran, who has shown excellent character digestibility and presence in dramas such as 'Wonderful Rumors', 'When the Camellia Blooms', and 'Life', plays Kim Kyung Ja, the mother of Joo Oh Nam . She was divorced for a short time and lived with only her son, Oh Nam. After the disappearance of her son Oh-nam, whom she cared for with utmost sincerity, she begins to chase after her son's trace. 'Mask Girl' has an unpredictable storyline and dynamic development.

