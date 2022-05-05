‘Reflection of You’ star Go Hyun Jung & ‘Kill It’ star Nana to lead upcoming thriller drama ‘Mask Girl’

Go Hyun Jung and Nana will play the roles of Kim Mo Mi & Kim Mi Mo respectively in Netflix's new series 'Mask Girl' which is a story that takes place when an ordinary office worker with low self esteem, Kim Mo Mi, gets caught up in an unintended incident while working as an Internet broadcasting BJ while covering her face with a mask every night.

Go Hyun Jung as ‘Kim Mo Mi’, who lives a troubled double life, Ahn Jae Hong as Joo Oh Nam, her co-worker who had a crush on her, and Yeom Hye Ran as Joo Oh’s mother Kim Kyung Ja, confirmed their roles. Joo Oh Nam is a character who also feels inferior about his appearance and lacks presence in general, Joo Oh Nam’s only source of joy is watching internet broadcasts. He will get swept up in an unexpected incident with Kim Mo Mi.

Go Hyun Jung debuted in the entertainment industry as a Miss Korea runner-up in 1989 and went on to star in ‘Sandglass’ (1995), one of the highest-rated and critically acclaimed dramas in Korean television history. She retired after marrying chaebol Chung Yong Jin in 1995, then returned to acting after their divorce in 2003. Go Hyun Jung has since regained her top star status in Korea, becoming the highest-paid actress on TV after the success of her series ‘Queen Seondeok’ (2009) and ‘Daemul’ (2010).

Nana is a South Korean singer, actress and model, known for her work as a group member of the South Korean girl group After School and its subgroups, Orange Caramel and After School Red. As an actress, Nana starred in various television dramas such as ‘Love Weaves Through a Millennium’ (2015), ‘The Good Wife’ (2016), ‘Kill It’ (2019) and ‘Justice’ (2019).

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.