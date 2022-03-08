‘Reflection of You’ star Kim Jae Young to be paired opposite Park Min Young in new tvN drama?

On March 8th, an official from his agency HB Entertainment announced, "It is true that Kim Jae Young received the offer for 'MonWedFriTuesThursSat'” which is a drama about an escort who becomes the wife of single men who need someone to attend a meeting. It is known that Kim Jae Young was offered the role of the male lead. Park Min Young is considering the role of the female lead. This raises expectations whether the two will work together.

Kim Jae Young is a South Korean actor and model. Born on September 30, 1988, he began his career as a model and then branched into acting in the 2011 television drama ‘Oh! Boy.’ He has since appeared in ‘Iron Man’ (2014), ‘I Remember You’ (2016) and ‘Master: God of Noodles’ (2016). He has also appeared in dramas like ‘100 Days My Prince’, ‘My Secret Romance’ and ‘Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life’. Recently, he appeared in JTBC’s ‘Reflection of You’ as Seo Woo Jae.

Park Min Young rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama ‘Sungkyunkwan Scandal’ (2010) and has since starred in television series ‘City Hunter’ (2011), ‘Glory Jane’ (2011), ‘Dr. Jin’ (2012), ‘A New Leaf’ (2014), ‘Healer’ (2014–2015), ‘Remember’ (2015–2016), ‘Queen for Seven Days’ (2017), ‘What's Wrong with Secretary Kim’ (2018), ‘Her Private Life’ (2019) and ‘When the Weather Is Fine’ (2020). She’s currently appearing in JTBC’s ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ alongside Song Kang.

ALSO READ: Chae Jong Hyeop and Park Ju Hyun work hard to become badminton players in 1st teaser for new sports drama

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.