Refund Sisters steal the spotlight in the first teaser of Don’t Touch Me music video; Watch

Refund Sisters just dropped the first look at their chart-topping track Don’t Touch Me music video, see the full video below.
563798 reads Mumbai Updated: October 22, 2020 02:54 pm
Refund Sisters just unveiled their first video teaser for their hit track Don’t Touch Me! The quartet is composed of Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, and Jessi, and they came together after Lee Hyori named the lineup of her dream project group on the MBC variety show How Do You Play? The show has followed the four stars as they took on new personas and made the dream come true. Yoo Jae Suk, in the persona of Jimmy Yoo, is the group’s general producer.

 

On October 10, Refund Sisters made their debut by releasing the song Don’t Touch Me. And as soon as it was released, it became an immediate success as it swept major charts, going on to achieve many perfect all-kills. Now, an exciting teaser video has been revealed for their music video. 

 

Check it out below:

 

In case you missed it, last week it was reported by Korea Boo that as part of their “refund” concept, they’ve set up a unique event for fans. And 100 lucky fans will be picked by random to receive a full refund. The LP sells for KRW 19,900 (USD 17.40 USD). Even if the fan is set to receive the refund, they get to keep the album for free. A total win!

 

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK member Rosé on receiving love from BLINKS for her unique voice: It feels like a great compliment

Credits :Korea Boo, YouTube

