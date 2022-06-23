Rege-Jean Page addresses Bridgerton Season 3 return after recent reunion with Jonathan Bailey

Rege-Jean Page recently got together with his Briderton co-star Jonathan Bailey in Milan as the duo walked into the Armani Men's Spring 2023 menswear show together. The duo also posed together for photos and seeing the two bonding, several fans wonder if the duo will be seen together onscreen again in the upcoming third season of Bridgerton.

Although just when speculations about Rege-Jean Page returning as Duke of Hastings on Bridgerton Season 3 began, the actor shut them down as he shared a message on Instagram to clarify the same. Sharing a photo alongside Bailey who starred as the lead in the second season of Bridgerton, Page in the caption wrote, "The boys are back in town. (No, I'm not going back to the show btw—the papers made that one up.) But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I've had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine."

While Rege-Jean isn't returning to Bridgerton, the actor will be next seen in The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in lead roles. As for Bailey who plays Anthony Bridgerton on the popular Netflix show, the actor will be reprising his role in the third season as well with Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma. It has already been confirmed that Season 3 will focus on Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Feathering and Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton's romance. Speaking about the third season, Nicola previously teased to E! News, "I've heard there's a new man entering into the Ton, as we call it."

