Rege Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor aka Simon and Daphne from Bridgerton check in with each other ‘a lot’

Phoebe Dynevor recently revealed that Bridgerton co-star Rege Jean Page aka the irresistible Duke of Hastings still checks-in with her a lot. Scroll down to see what else she said.

Bridgerton leading stars Rege Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor who played Daphne Bridgerton and Simon the Duke of Hastings are still very much in touch! Recently, in an interview about Netflix’s hottest series of the moment, Phoebe Dynevor told The Guardian that she and Rege-Jean Page still check in with each other quite often since wrapping filming of the period drama. “Unfortunately now he’s off in Los Angeles, but we check in with each other a lot,” she shared with The Guardian.

Phoebe also said that they both share Bridgerton as a big moment of their lives, and they were both equally nervous about it. She also added: “We spent so much time rehearsing together that we’ve become good mates.”

Daphne also reflected on the timing of the show, and how when the world was surrounded by an economic and political crisis as well as the pandemic, the show provided a good distraction for the public. “It has come out at a moment when people need it. It’s distracting and fun – a nice little bit of respite from the world we’re having to endure at the moment,” she said.

If you missed it, early in January, Page who played the irresistible Duke on the show reacted to all the comparisons between the show and Fifty Shades of Grey (due to the steamy scenes). The actor opened up to Variety magazine and said that the series is something like Jane Austen and Gossip Girl combined, he jokingly also said “maybe like 45 Shades of Grey” instead of 50. He continued that the cast had a lot of fun in the 1813 period drama costumes and the show’s romance and fantasy combination is like a “big warm Regency hug.”

ALSO READ: What To Watch: From Bridgerton to Tiny Pretty Things & The Holiday; 5 things you MUST see on Netflix ASAP

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×