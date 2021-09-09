Rege-Jean Page TEASES Bridgerton Season 2 cameo with a cryptic quote on surprises

Rege-Jean Page's Bridgerton exit left fans incredibly emotional and just when we thought it was the end of Page's journey on the famed show, the actor's cryptic response about a cameo is getting us hopeful. In his recent interview with GQ, the actor teased fans hinting at a "surprise." Looks like, we will find the truth once the new season drops.

Rege-Jean Page made everyone fall in love with him as the Duke of Hastings and fans couldn't imagine going back into the Bridgerton world without him for the second season. Even with little hope of him appearing in a cameo, Page's fans could easily be dancing with joy.

As per Rege-Jean's latest interview with GQ, the actor had a rather cryptic response to give when it came to a cameo on the show. Responding to the question, Page merely said, "You know I couldn't tell you!" he told the magazine, before eventually teasing, "Isn't there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren't suspecting?"Well, this seems enough of a hint at some unexpected things to happen in the upcoming episode.

In the same interview, Page also mentioned about his exit from the Bridgerton WhatsApp group as he spoke about avoiding making things awkward and laughingly talked about leaving the group before getting kicked out.

Bridgerton's second season will follow Daphne Bridgerton's (Phoebe Dynevor) brother Anthony's storyline. Jonathon Bailey's Anthony will be seen choosing his suitor in the new season. The show has also made some interesting cast additions with actors such as Kate Sharma, Calam Lynch, Rupert Young among others.

