'Regretted...': Park Bo Young opens up on working with Park Hyung Sik for Strong Girl Nam Soon cameo

Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik reunited as they made a cameo appearance on Strong Girl Nam Soon. The couple had taken the K-drama world by storm as the actors took lead roles in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. On October 14, the episode featuring them aired and fans of the on-screen couple rejoiced as they got to see them together on screen after 6 years.

Park Bo Young opens up on cameo appearance with Park Hyung Sik on Strong Girl Nam Soon

In a recent interview, Park Bo Young shared her feelings about appearing on Strong Girl Nam Soon with Park Hyung Sik. The Daily Dose of Sunshine actor spoke about the spin-off of her hit show Strong Woman Do Bonf Soon and said that she is glad that the show is doing well but since she only had to shoot for one scene, she thought a lot about how to play the character. She revealed that Park Hyung Sik and she added adlibs and might have gone a little overboard with it.

To everyone's surprise, the word 'Minmin' which Park Bo Young's character calls Park Hyung Sik's character lovingly, was not originally in the script. She continued and said that it was she who came up with that term and the 'TMI' bit as she thought that fans would enjoy it. She also stated that she went back home and regretted it as she felt that it went a little overboard.

Many fans enjoyed the chemistry between them on the show and especially 'Minmin' and 'Bongbong' were mentioned by many when the episode aired as they found it adorable.

More about Strong Girl Nam Soon

Strong Girl Nam Soon airs every Saturday at 10:30 pm KST (which is 7 pm IST) on JTBC. Global fans can enjoy the show on Netflix. Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun, Kim Hae Sook and Ong Seung Wu appear as leads in the romantic comedy drama. The drama has been receiving high viewerships and takes up the first place in terms of viewership during its time slot.

