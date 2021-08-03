Reigning on Billboard for the 9th Week: BTS' Butter becomes the longest running song of the year
BTS once again proved themselves as Billboard revealed the week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart on August 2 and ‘Butter’ defeated Oilivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driving Licence’ for the longest running No.1 hit of 2021 by topping the charts for a noteworthy ninth week! The boys have topped the charts for 10 weeks now, including ‘Permission to Dance' debut on No. 1 after its release.
The septet has broken several records with their full English single ‘Butter’ on various streaming platforms. Not only have the boys proved their presence in the American music industry, by constantly charting on the Billboard charts ever since the release of the single, but have also gained a lot of love and support from fans throughout the world.
Butter broke the record of the most viewed video on YouTube within the first 24 hours of release dethroning BTS’ Dynamite, made not one, but five Guinness World Records and topped iTunes Top Song Sales Charts in more than 100 countries. Indeed, ‘Butter’ made ARMYs fall like that.
‘Permission To Dance’ has also proved to be a superhit single as the song has continued to stay in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and landed on No.9 for the week.
Apart from the Billboard Hot 100 Charts, both ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission To Dance’ have also successfully made their place in the ‘Global 200’ as well as the ‘Global 200 Excluding United States’ charts as the two songs continued to rank among the top 10 ever since their release.
Nobody’s doing it like BTS indeed!
What do you think about BTS’ domination of the Billboard Hot 100 Charts? Let us know in the comments below.