Reimagining 6 K Pop idols in different groups; BTS' Jin in EXO & Yeonjun in ATEEZ?

We love our idol groups and their members equally, but we cannot help but reimagine some of our favourite idols in different groups. Take a look!

We love our idol groups and all the members in these respective groups equally, however, we cannot help but imagine, that certain idols suit the image and aura of other groups as much as they suit their own. In an alternate universe and our over-active imagination, these idols might have been a part of a different K-pop group. We list down some of our favourite idols, re-imagined in a different idol group.

1. BTS' Jin - EXO

Okay, hear me out. We love our World Wide Handsome Jin and cannot imagine BTS without its visual Hyung, but we also feel Jin would look great in EXO too! Jin is supremely handsome and a great vocalist, we can imagine Jin as an EXO member in an alternative universe of course.

2. Tomorrow x Together's Yeonjun - ATEEZ

Did you know Tomorrow x Together's Yeonjun is close friends with ATEEZ' members? Yeonjun in ATEEZ is plausible, his performances, his swag and persona match ATEEZ's stage a lot! In a parallel world, we would love to see Yeonjun in ATEEZ.

3. MAMAMOO's Hwasa - BLACKPINK

All hail Queen Hwasa! Hwasa is a talented vocalist and a confident performer, very similar to BLACKPINK's image of a 'Girl Power' concept. Though we love Hwasa in MAMAMOO and cannot imagine trading her for any other group, BLACKPINK maybe?

4. BLACKPINK's Jisoo - Red Velvet

We love our gorgeous eonni Jisoo as a cherished member of BLACKPINK, but in a parallel world, she might have debuted with SM Entertainment as one of the members of Red Velvet. Jisoo is a visual, a wonderful singer and performer. She can pull off the cutesy concepts as much as the sensuous and velvety concept. We are totally loving this idea in our head!

5. SHINee's Taemin - BTS

Taemin is one of those legendary male idols who can give any idol of any age a run for their money! While Taemin is undoubtedly SHINee's beloved maknae, we would love to see him debut with BTS in an alternate universe! Taemin has the personality and talent to fit right into our Bangtan squad!

6. Stray Kids' Felix - NCT U

Felix's deep and husky vibe and the fact that he has lived abroad makes him a good fit for NCT U. He is a talented dancer and rapper and would slip into NCT U as easily as us slipping into this magical world of K-pop!

ALSO READ: 6 KDrama celebrities reimagined as KPop group members: Park Seo Joon, Seo Yea Ji & more!

What do you think of our list? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×