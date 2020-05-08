REJCTX 2 Trailer: A musical thriller starring Esha Gupta is intense and filled dark secrets

As the trailer depicts, the show’s narrative will revolve around the mysterious character ‘X’ that the kids want to confront to find his/her true motive.

The latest entrant in the OTT series pool is REJCTX 2 starring actress Esha Gupta. The edge of the seat musical thriller embarks on a journey with a young cast and is set to break stereotypes. REJCTX2 is a teen-drama, musical thriller, and coming of age story that revolves around the lives of seven Indian students studying in The Jefferson World School. These kids are thrust into the exclusive world of the rich, right where they belong. But eventually, there is a twist in the tale when they find themselves at the disposal of their own insecurities.

REJCTX season 2 is an expression of that restlessness by a bunch of misfits and rebels. The show throws a question as to whether the youngsters reunite and fulfil their dreams, or will they be thwarted by a new enemy? The trailer begins with Esha Gupta aka Officer Rene’s dashing entry to investigate the murder of the counsellor who was having an affair with Aarav Sharma, the lead character. Whilst she digs deeper into the case, the mystery unveils the darkest secret of these kids. The series is a roller-coaster ride that will break stereotypes.

Check out the trailer of REJCTX 2

As the trailer depicts, the show’s narrative will revolve around the mysterious character ‘X’ that the kids want to confront to find his/her true motive. Season 2 will see a whole new side to these characters with the addition of Tanvi Shinde (Yesha) who will be the new entry to this gang of kids. Sumeet Vyas return in his original role. The thriller will be out on May 14.

