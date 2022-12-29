ReKommendations: 5 K-dramas to ring New Year’s on high note- Island, The Fabulous, The Glory and more

With the new year just around the corner, the weekend looks fun, and we have just the right K-drama list for you to check out and get cosy with! From new releases to recent favourites to all-time classics, here’s what you should watch this weekend. Island

Fantasy galore await the fans of this star-studded cast in a webtoon inspired story that has the attention of a lot of viewers. Led by Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee and ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, it is expected to be one of the most surprising and awaited releases, closing off the year in style. Synopsis: Evil threatens the existence of mankind and it takes the joint effort of many kinds of beings to keep it under control. Set in Jeju island, it brings together Ban, someone who is used to being a weapon and putting his enemies at rest with whatever it takes. He rids the face of the earth by hunting down the demons but holds guilt in his heart. He comes across a chaebol daughter, Won Mi Ho, who is sent off to Jeju island for repenting for her actions. She takes on the job of a teacher and ends up encountering evil beings. Another side to this story is Priest Yohan, who believes in purifying all evil and getting rid of anything that can harm humans. He learns of the danger and works to protect those around him. The mysterious character of Gungtan is that of a former friend to Ban, who has now turned against him. Island trailer

Name: Island Premiere date: 30 December 2022

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo, Sung Joon Director: Bae Jong Writer: Jang Yoon Mi Number of episodes: 6 Genre: Fantasy, Action Language: Korean Where to watch: TVING, Amazon Prime Video The Glory Upcoming Netflix K-drama, ‘The Glory’, starring Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun and more is set to release on December 30 making for the perfect show to deep dive into. Synopsis: The story of ‘The Glory’ is about a woman named Moon Dong Eun who was bullied and troubled all through her childhood. As she grows, hate resides in her heart against her perpetrators and all those who wronged her. She takes up the job of the homeroom teacher of her bully’s son and decides to take revenge for her high school self. She is joined by a mysterious woman named Kang Hyeon Nam who wishes for the downfall of the same people and supports her with all her being, going as far as egging her to kill them. Another supporter of her cause is a young man named Ju Yeo Jeong, who pledges his loyalty to her and plots revenge by her side. The Glory trailer

Name: The Glory Premiere date: 30 December 2022

Cast: Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Sung Hoon Director: Ahn Gil Ho

Writer: Kim Eun Sook Number of episodes: 8 Genre: Revenge, Drama Language: Korean Where to watch: Netflix The Fabulous One of the latest additions to popular weekend binges has to be this millennial love story. It involves the fresh new pairing of SHINee member Minho and Chae Soo Bin, and that is one of the biggest reasons we tuned in. Synopsis: In the dynamic fashion industry, two exes find themselves in each other’s lives constantly. As former best friends, they are unable to separate their lives or let go of their lingering feelings. This mashup of the highly visually dependent industry’s many traits is indeed very easy on the eyes. The show does not bring a lot of learning or uniqueness to the table but does give you a taste of the work life of the trends-inclined people. The Fabulous trailer

Name: The Fabulous Premiere date: 23 December 2022

Cast: Choi Min Ho, Chae Soo Bin, Lee Sang Won, Park Hee Jung Director: Kim Jung Hyun Writer: Kim Ji Hee, Im Jin Seon Number of episodes: 8 Genre: Romance Language: Korean Where to watch: Netflix Crash Landing on You Craving a burst of heart-fluttering romance? Why not go the classic way as Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin close off their perfect year? Synopsis: A South Korean businesswoman finds herself at the mercy of the North Korean military as her parachute accidentally lands in their territory. Her dire situation makes a dedicated soldier risk his life and position to keep her hidden and out of harm’s way. The two eventually fall in love over their differences and despite the danger, it may possess. Crossing borders and tearful separations, exciting reunions and life-changing decisions make this story one of the most loved K-dramas globally and the base for the star couple of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin who are now married and have a baby boy. Crash Landing on You trailer

Name: Crash Landing on You Premiere date: 14 December 2019

Name: Crash Landing on You Premiere date: 14 December 2019

Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Jung Hyun Director: Lee Jung Hyo Writer: Park Ji Eun Number of episodes: 16 Genre: Romance Language: Korean Where to watch: Netflix

