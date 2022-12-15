ReKommendations: 5 K-dramas to watch this weekend- Alchemy of Souls, Little Women and more

ReKommendations is Pinkvilla’s weekly feature where we talk about the K-dramas you need to check out this weekend. From different genres starring your favourite Korean actors to our most beloved picks, return every week for your dose of a must-watch content list. Alchemy of Souls Part 1

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Hwang Min Hyun, Yoo In Soo, OH MY GIRL’s Arin, Sin Seung Ho, Go Yoon Jung

Director: Park Joon Hwa

Writer: Hong sisters (Hong Jong Eun, Hong Mi Ran)

Year of release: 2022

No. of episodes: 20

OTT Platform: Netflix

Alchemy of Souls Part 1 Rating: 4/5 The magic of the Hong sisters’ pen has been unleashed once again as ‘Alchemy of Souls’ found its way to the viewers. The drama boasted a new set of a land that does not exist in real life, Daeho, where commoners and mages co-exist. The tale of a gifted mage whose father forbids him from using his energy unfolded over a complex storyline where soul shifters and a forbidden type of spell, the alchemy of souls, took centre stage. A love story bloomed and the story of strangers to haters to lovers took its course in a very subtle way as a master and her pupil portrayed as a maid and her nobleman. Lee Jae Wook as Jang Uk fell in love with his maid named Mudeok, played by Jung So Min. His other friends, played by Hwang Min Hyun, Yoo In Soo, OH MY GIRL’s Arin as well as the crown prince played by Shin Seung Ho found their way to each other in the toughest of times. Part 1 ended on a high note with Jang Uk being resurrected from his pyre and Naksu whose soul hid inside Mudeok lept out. Part 2 is now underway and what better time to catch up with the old season and join the bandwagon? True Beauty

Cast: Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young, Hwang In Yeop, Park Yoo Na

Director: Kim Sang Hyeop

Writer: Lee Si Eun (adapted from Yaongyi’s webtoon)

Year of release: 2020

No. of episodes: 16

OTT Platform: Viki, Amazon Prime Video

True Beauty Rating: 3.5/5 A girl who is always conscious about her looks seeks to transform herself with makeup. Her family’s disregard towards her existence and her peers’ constant hate towards her appearance causes her to fear the day that her actual face is revealed to the people in her new high school. She comes across a pair of ex-best friends, Lee Suho and Han Seojoon who each have resorted to turning cold and away from each other. They both develop feelings for Moon Ga Young’s character Lim Ju Kyung who fights her urge to always appear “pretty” as per society’s standards. The show’s two male leads allowed a virtual battle to develop among the viewers of the show who cheered for each of them equally, even to an unhealthy extent. This further shot up the popularity of the drama and made it one of the most liked high school romances ever. Add this to your list if you are yet to see why. Descendants of the Sun

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo, Kim Ji Won

Director: Lee Eung Bok, Baek Sang Hoon

Writer: Kim Eun Sook, Kim Won Seok

Year of release: 2016

No. of episodes: 16

OTT Platform: Viki

Descendants of the Sun Rating: 3.5/5 ‘Descendants of the Sun’ is our longtime favourite for its many aspects but especially the cast and the visuals. Having aired in the earlier part of 2016, it went on floors over 7 years ago and we have been just as excited ever since it was announced. Watching the show made us a fan through and through, especially with the chemistry between both couples. It talks of a soldier who is a part of a Special Forces Unit and a doctor who end up crossing paths and developing a relationship. The nature of his job has him keeping secrets and the two part only to once again meet under different circumstances and reignite their love story. The Song-Song couple began their real-life love story from this show and though it may have ended since we still hold them close in our hearts. The second leads, Jin Goo and Kim Ji Won made for a perfect pair of bickering loved ones who put their duty before their own feelings and take a long route to admit their feelings. Song Hye Kyo is returning with a new exciting show, The Glory, at the end of the year and we think this might be the perfect pick to watch while waiting for it. Little Women

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji-Hyun, Park Ji Hoo, Wi Ha Joon

Director: Kim Hee Won

Writer: Jeong Seo Kyung

Year of release: 2022

No. of episodes: 12

OTT Platform: Netflix

Little Women Rating: 4.5/5 A riveting story that had us hooked right from the first look to the end, ‘Little Women’ carries on the tradition of the popular novel in true Korean suspense style. The stellar cast comprised Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji-Hyun, and Park Ji Hoo as the Oh sisters and Wi Ha Joon acting as their not-obvious saviour with compelling villainous roles by Uhm Ki Joon and Uhm Ji Won. A large amount of money under question, it brought a family of poor siblings against a wealthy and socially influential political bunch who will do everything in their power to support an unjust cause just for their personal gains. A rare type of orchid running its ominous vibes and a seemingly dead character at the centre of it ties the show perfectly well with no room for development. It was immaculate in all aspects and did not overdo its romance angle, keeping it just enough to have the audience hooked. If you’ve not watched it yet, what are you waiting for? All of Us Are Dead

Cast: Park Ji Hoo, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun, Lomon, Yoo In Soo, Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Byung Chul

Director: Lee Jae Kyu, Kim Nam Su

Writer: Chun Sung Il

Year of release: 2022

No. of episodes: 12

OTT Platform: Netflix

All of Us Are Dead Rating: 4.5 The introduction to some of our absolutely favourite young stars, 'All of Us Are Dead', is the go-to zombie apocalypse show. Just when you thought a Korean zombie show couldn't get any better, it did. Based inside a high school where a zombie virus created by a school teacher breaks out, it introduces you to the many characters who you end up falling for as the show goes on. The many cliques, clans, friendships, young love, parental attachment and more are displayed throughout the course of the drama where once again fabulous zombie acting takes the crown. It gives enough jump scare to keep itself horror and adds subtle storylines that speak of the many relationships and emotions inside a high school setting. The show became one of the most talked about in the year and rightly so, giving way for a season renewal with the possibility of a return of some crucial characters.

