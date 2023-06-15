ReKommendations: Bloodhounds, King the Land, See You in My 19th Life, and more K-dramas to watch this weekend

K-dramas will surely be all the rage this weekend, with the premiere of two new highly anticipated shows and the rising popularity of a few others. Our weekly list of K-drama suggestions to keep you engaged and enjoying through the upcoming weekend is back with another list full of the latest and most exciting shows.

Bloodhounds

Starring Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi in the lead roles, this show brings together bromance and action in an amazing set of visuals. Released last week, everyone is still probably catching up with the entertaining watch if they haven’t already binge-watched it over the last weekend. It brings forth the story of two boxers who quickly go from being rivals to partners and aim to take down the bad guys come what may in their way. They declare a crackdown on loan sharks who have somehow become parts of their lives and have ruined multiple others. Bloodhounds should definitely be on your watchlist if it's not already.

The Good Bad Mother

Lee Do Hyun, Ra Mi Ran, and Ahn Eun Jin knocked it out of the park with this one. Jin Young Soon is a single mother running a pig farm who goes the tough parenting way to ensure that her child reaches the heights of academic excellence not realizing the effect this has on him. Growing up despising his mother’s ways Choi Kang Ho finds himself at odds with her even as a prosecutor. When he returns to her side following a sudden accident, he finds himself needing her help all the time, which helps them mend their relationship. Meanwhile, he also meets his childhood friend Lee Mi Joo, and the two develop a close bond. With all the episodes already out, it is the best time to tune in to The Good Bad Mother.

King the Land

Im Yoona and Lee Junho’s crazy good chemistry already has the fans looking forward to this one. As Cheon Sarang, a hotelier with a smiling face and a close connection to the King Group comes across its one true heir Gu Won who does not trust people and has a broken love life, the two develop an odd connection akin to foes. However, with an inheritance war waging for the chaebol and duties coming first for the bright young lady, they cross paths more than they’d each like, slowly progressing into lovers. The interesting off and on-screen chemistry as well as the rom-com plot of the show has already been immensely talked about by K-drama fans. King the Land premieres this Saturday.

See You in My 19th Life

Shin Hye Sun embodies a woman with the supernatural power of remembering all of her past lives. Called Ban Ji Eum in the present time, which happens to be her 19th life, she decides to go searching for people from her last one. She ends up wanting to date Moon Seo Ha, played by Ahn Bo Hyun, right on their first meeting leaving him confused. Moon Seo Ha has a memory from his childhood that has troubled him ever since, with the death of a girl he used to know haunting his present-day life as an executive director of a large company. See You in My 19th Life joins King the Land in a viewership rating battle over its premiere this weekend.

