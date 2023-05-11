ReKommendations: Dr. Romantic 3, Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 and more; K-dramas to watch this weekend

Korean shows are our favourite pass time at the end of every week and this one’s no different. If you are hunting for some very interesting picks, here’s the list for you. A combination of fun and new K-drama release, these will keep you hooked through the weekend.

Black Knight

Releasing on May 12, this sci-fi thriller has everything you are looking for. With a promising cast of Kim Woo Bin, Song Seung Heon, Kang You Seok, and Esom, it is sure to be a visual treat. The plot promises a deep and intricate set-up as ‘Black Knight’ bases itself on the future. Set in the year 2071 when the world has desertified and pollution is at an all-time high, oxygen is treated as the biggest weapon by a conglomerate whose only heir faces off against a heroic deliveryman, a woman in the country’s intelligence department, and a refugee. With respirators becoming the prime item, it will be interesting to see what the dystopian storyline brings.

Dr. Romantic 3

If you’re still not caught up with the world of ‘Dr. Romantic’, this would be the perfect time! Starring actors Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Lee Sung Kyung in the lead roles, the third installment of the show returns with more drama and romance. The medical show also starring Kim Min Jae, Kim Joo Hun, and other talented actors, has a new antagonist and a refreshing mission- to get the Doldam Hospital Trauma Center, up and running. Actor Yoo Yeon Seok who was seen in the first season has reportedly already filmed a cameo appearance on the show and we couldn’t be any more excited to see him back in action. Moreover, the love between Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung’s characters is blossoming further, making us excited to tune in this week.

Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938

Lee Dong Wook returns with the same fervor in 'Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938', reprising his role as Lee Yeon in the world of gumihos and other mountain deities. As he summoned back to the year 1938 when his dear brother Lee Rang, played by Kim Bum, is alive and hating on him, the story turns intense. With no lover to protect in sight, he comes across a woman who has harbored feelings for him for years. Another man out for his blood and a sensitive time in the country’s history, the nine-tailed fox faces danger from all sides. If you’re a fan of fantasy, this is right up your alley.

The Eighth Sense

If you’ve not yet dipped into the world of Korean BL dramas, what are you waiting for? It offers all the feelings that a well-made show can offer with your emotions surely ranging from happy to anticipatory to sad and even angry at times. The final elation, however, will be worth the watch. Starring Oh Jun Taek as Kim Ji Hyun and Im Ji Sub as Seo Jae Won, it follows the story of a countryside boy who arrives in Seoul for university and falls for a senior. Their complex and ever-changing relationship will leave you wanting more.

Our Dating Sim

And right as you are trying to heal your heart, this show will provide the right amount of balm to calm you down. High school best friends turned ex-friends, what happens when the two people harboring feelings for each other end up working at the same company, unaware of each other’s feelings? A lot of heartwarming confessions, sweet moments of reconciliation, awkward instances of hiding office romance, and more awaits you in this fun and totally binge-worthy show that has our heart.

