ReKommendations: From XO, Kitty to One Day Off, Call It Love, and more; Unexpected storylines that we love

Our weekly recommendations listicle for Korean shows is back with another bunch of intriguing storylines. With a few ongoing and a few already released suggestions, you can choose what best suits your tastes (we think they’re all amazing). Here are the 5 shows on our ‘ReKommendations’ list this week.

The Real Has Come

Who doesn’t adore a fake marriage set-up K-drama? The genre has been a tried and tested formula for success in the Korean show realm and all for good reasons. The tension between the couple, the hilarious turn of events, the comic relief, and all the romance, ‘The Real Has Come’ starring Baek Jin Hee and Ahn Jae Hyun has all of that and more. Working as a doctor, things change when one of his patients, a single mother, happens to need his help as a fake husband. Avid watchers have been enjoying this one quite a lot and you might want to tune in before it ends its run.

XO, Kitty

Not entirely a K-drama, this latest Netflix release has everyone wrapped around it fingers. Be it the adorable character of Dae played by Choi Min Young or the hot and happening presence of Lee Sang Heon as Minho, or even the undeniable sparks between Gia Lim’s Yuri and Anna Cathcart’s Kitty, it’s a rollercoaster ride. Do not go into ‘XO, Kitty’ hoping to find something groundbreaking, but treat it as a casual weekend binge-watch and you’re good to go. With more secrets than you can expect and an American high-teen set-up right in Seoul, your Hallyu needs will definitely be fulfilled with this one.

One Day Off or Park Ha Kyung's Travels

A very new baby chick in the list, Lee Na Young starrer ‘One Day Off’ may just be the exact slice of life drama you’re looking for. New stories to unfold every week and fun episodes involving people from different walks of life, Park Ha Kyung meets people and does what she knows best- learn about them. A healing show meant to encompass all the emotions of a working woman seeking an out on her day off, as she wanders to different locations every week, ‘One Day Off’, is not just unique but a genius show we’re looking forward to tune into.

Call It Love

Lee Sung Kyung is only delivering hits this year and ahead of her return as Dr. Cha Eun Jae in ‘Dr. Romantic 3’, she wowed everyone with an arguable love story. Starring as Shim Woo Joo, she seeks revenge from someone who wronged her, only to fall for her enemy’s son. Kim Young Kwang plays the lonely boy with a gentle soul and a lot to fix. Their paths cross and lives overturn in an interesting change of events, leading to a love story that may raise eyebrows. It runs over multiple emotions faced by the two characters who find comfort in each other and keep coming back even when everything tells them not to.

The First Responders

Right as the name suggests, 'The First Responders', is about the emergency aid team comprising police personnel and firefighters. Starring Kim Rae Won, Son Ho Jun, and Gong Seung Yeon, the show deals with crimes, medical cases, fires, and more. After a successful first season, the show returned with a second part, each with 12 episodes. Scenes of the police station, the paramedical team’s urgency and response, the fire department’s necessity as well as the struggles faced by each sector’s people have been explored in the story.

