ReKommendations: Get on Lee Jong Suk K-drama spree; Watch classics Romance Is a Bonus Book, Big Mouth, more

K-drama recommendations, ReKommendations, is our weekly catch-up with fans of the Korean drama world where we suggest something binge-worthy for our readers to tune into over the weekend. This time, we bring you a list of shows starring the one and only, actor Lee Jong Suk who has not only won the heart of fans around the world but also of songstress IU, with who he was confirmed to be in a relationship. Growing his global fanbase, more so after his military discharge, the actor has had quite a career so far, and here are our favorites.

Romance Is a Bonus Book

Light-hearted and full of romance, this show is one for book lovers. Set in the heart of a publishing company, things get interesting as the youngest editor-in-chief Cha Eun Ho (Lee Jong Suk) finds himself working with his one true love who also happens to be his long-time best friend. After divorcing her husband and struggling to find herself a decent place to live, Kang Da Ni (Lee Na Young) ends up working as a temporary employee at the same place as her young friend, not knowing that he has crushed on her for a long time. How will the former copywriter and the young man in love get past their friendship to form a deeper bond?

Doctor Stranger

This is one of the first few dramas starring Lee Jong Suk, essentially building his filmography with interesting roles. ‘Doctor Stranger’ stars the actor in the role of Park Hoon, a skilled doctor who flees to South Korea after years of working as a genius cardiothoracic surgeon under his father’s guidance in the North. After returning to his homeland, Park Hoon goes around trying to find his lover Song Jae Hee from North Korea who he lost contact with, only to come across a lookalike. The show is filled with a lot of political drama and has sub-plots intriguing enough to become shows by themselves, Unlike any other, this one will keep you hooked.

Pinocchio

One of the most entangled storylines in the history of K-dramas, ‘Pinocchio’ is based on the syndrome where lying causes hiccuping to the person suffering from it. Park Shin Hye plays Cha In Ha, the female lead, who suffers from it and tries to become like her mother, who is a well-known reporter, not knowing about her past. She comes across Ki Ha Myung who has disguised himself as Choi Dal Po. The two end up as rivals at the start only to build a complex relationship later on.

W: Two Worlds

A woman in the real world falls in love with a rich boy from the world of webtoons. While the plot seems simple, things are much more astray in the story which runs over thrilling sub-plots and stories involving the leading lady who is a surgeon. Oh Yeon Joo (Han Hyo Joo) and Kang Chul (Lee Jong Suk) form a strange bond that surpasses dimensions and the system of reality to create an exciting show.

Big Mouth

In Lee Jong Suk’s latest endeavor, he plays the titular character, who gets wrongfully imprisoned to dig deeper into a case that threatens his family. Park Chang Ho is a third-rate lawyer who is looking for methods to keep himself and his loved ones safe. He donnes the mask of Big Mouth while in prison to keep plot revenge and search for clues about the murder case that started it all. His wife, Ko Mi Ho (YoonA) is a nurse, who joins his cause and helps him get released as well as uncover the truth behind a case involving many.

