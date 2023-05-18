ReKommendations: My Perfect Stranger, Duty After School, and more; K-dramas to catch up with this weekend

Korean dramas are offering a large bunch of fun and intriguing shows to tune into catering to different interests of audiences. The roster of ongoing K-dramas displays a promising collection of drama, time travel, romance, comedy, thriller, and more. Here are 5 recommendations from our end to keep you entertained this weekend.

Bo Ra! Deborah or True to Love

Yoo In Na has often been remembered as Sunny from ‘Goblin’ or as Oh Jin Shim from ‘Tough Your Heart’, however, this portrayal of hers as Yoon Bora for the ENA drama ‘Bo Ra! Deborah’ or what is also being called ‘True to Love’ will surely have her character engraved in your minds. A love coach, Yoon Bora is a successful influencer who ends up crossing paths with Lee Soo Hyuk (Yoon Hyun Min), who struggles with dating. Infidelity and a lot of drama gets the two entangled in this hilarious rom-com drama.

Race

Starring Lee Yeon Hee, Hong Jong Hyun, Moon So Ri, and Jung Yunho in the lead roles, this office drama brings the life of an ordinary woman named Park Yoon Jo with a not-so-special academic background, who ends up working at a PR copany, to life. Her friend, Ryu Jae Min likes to separate his personal and professional lives, causing confusion and a lot of drama in the determined lady’s life. Goo Yi Jung is a competent employee in the PR world, meanwhile Seo Dong Hoon is a free-spirited CEO of the agency.

Black Knight

Kim Woo Bin takes charge in this riveting thriller based in a dystopian world. 'Black Knight' starts in the year 2071 when the world has become desertified due to excess pollution, a legendary deliveryman named ‘5-8’ faces off against the Cheonmyeong Group’s only heir named Song Seung Heon who wishes to use oxygen as his weapon. A refugee named Sa Wol looks up to the deliveryman who looks after people in his free time and comes across Seol Ah, an officer in the Defense Intelligence Command, who secretly housed Sa Wol, treating him like her family. ‘5-8’ tries to help Sa Wol become a knight like himself.

My Perfect Stranger

Previously called ‘Run Into You’, this drama brings forth a romance between a calm and level-headed news anchor named Yoon Hae Joon, played by Kim Dong Wook, and a writer aspirant named Baek Yoon Young, played by Jin Ki Joo, who ends up working at a publishing company. The two, time travel to 1987 when they get caught up in a murder mystery and a family tragedy. Finding unexpected connections between themselves, the two develop a bond during their escapade.

Duty After School

This recently concluded drama brings a bunch of high schoolers to the screen as they are thrown in an unbelievable situation during their exam time of the year. Alien-like beings ascend their school premises creating havoc and causing the government to announce compulsory conscription for all 3rd graders in high school. Training in their school’s playground and learning how to ‘kill’, the students dressed in their uniforms face shocking situations. Meanwhile, their teacher must do whatever she can to try to save them.

