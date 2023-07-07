ReKommendations: Taecyeon’s Heartbeat, Kim Tae Ri’s Revenant, Kim Myung Soo’s Numbers; 5 K-dramas to check out

New K-dramas are released every week and you cannot keep up? This list of weekly recommendations is sure to provide you with interesting ones to check out, and this time we’ve got you a number of ongoing shows to start you off slowly.

Heartbeat

If vampire romance is your thing, then Heartbeat might just be the perfect watch for you. Starring 2PM member Ok Taecyeon in the lead role of Son Woo Hyeol, it has him wanting to become a human completely after living as a half vampire. However, just as he is about to fulfil his wish, he ends up in a predicament, making him lose his chance. He meets a girl named Joo In Hae, played by the star of the upcoming season 2 of Squid Game, Won Ji An. They are joined by actor Park Kang Hyun and actress Yoon So Hee on the show.

Numbers

In Numbers, Kim Myung Soo aka K-pop group INFINITE’s L is a high school student named Jang Ho Woo who ends up joining a famed accounting firm. His intelligence and honest heart are a misfit in the accounting world. He comes across Han Seung Jo (Choi Jin Hyuk) who is Jang Ho Woo’s senior at the Taeil Accounting Firm. The high school graduate tackles various kinds of cases at his new job, being the first of his kind there, and does his best to put an end to corruption, seeking justice at all times.

Revenant

Kim Tae Ri seems ready to shake off her bubbly tag very strongly this time by taking on the role of Gu San Yeong, a young girl ridden by evil spirit. After learning of her father’s death, and soon after multiple deaths take place around her, the hardworking part timer goes searching for the cause behind all the mess. he meets a university professor named Yeom Hae Sang (Oh Jung Se) who seems to know the reason behind it- an evil spirit has possessed her. The two maneuver strange happenings around them on Revenant.

King the Land

And while it seems that the whole world is tuning into King the Land, sorry Indian fans, you too can get on the trend train. YoonA and Junho’s dating rumors, seemingly not dying down anytime soon, have only pushed ahead with the popularity of the show. Taking on the role of Cheon Sarang and Goo Won respectively, an office romance between a hotelier and a chaebol heir unfolds at a popular hotel chain’s VIP lounge. The romantic comedy is only further rising on the viewership ratings chart with each episode.

See You in My 19th Life

After finally being made available to Indian audiences, Ban Ji Eum and Moon Seo Ha’s story on See You in My 19th Life is one connected to the former’s past life. Shin Hye Sun plays the woman with the superpower of remembering all her past lives and demands to date the young man wary of people and love, played by Ahn Bo Hyun. Ahn Dong Goo plays Moon Seo Ha’s trusted secretary Ho Do Yoon and Extraordinary Attorney Woo fame Ha Yoon Kyung plays Yoon Cho Won, Ban Ji Eum's sister from her last life. Fantasy and romance walk hand in hand on the show.

