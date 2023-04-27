ReKommendations: The Good Bad Mother, Doctor Cha, Tale of the Nine Tailed and more K-dramas to watch

K-dramas are a fun way to spend your time on the weekends and we’re back to send some fun suggestions your way. Resuming our weekly feature named ‘ReKommendations’, we’ll send some recommendations your way to get you set for some fun time. The end of April has been one fans of K-dramaland have been anticipating because of all the new shows scheduled to come their way. Here’s a rundown of a few we think you should add to your watchlist.

The Good Bad Mother

Premiering on April 26, now would be the perfect time to put your mind into this emotionally challenging and dramatic slice of life K-drama. Starring Ra Mi Ran, Lee Do Hyun and Ahn Eun Jin in the lead roles, it’s got the best blend of comedy and creativity to keep you coming back every week. We had one peek and would say, you’ll be hooked. So book your weekends for this one! The story is said to be about the changing relationship between a mother and her son. Once at odds, things change for them as the adult son suddenly turns into a child and returns to his mother. There he meets his childhood friend who he once dated.

Doctor Cha

We are definitely rooting for this one! Uhm Jung Hwa takes charge in the most inspiring and unique story as he returns to her career of becoming a doctor after a break of 20 years. Starting to work in the same department as her son who is himself a resident like her, under the guidance of his husband’s first love who he also happens to cheat her on with, this new doctor with a lot of ambitions will add hilarious confrontations and have you cheering her on at every step. The drama has only just begun airing a couple of weeks ago, so you might want to tune into this one soon!

Tale of the Nine Tailed

With the upcoming prequel of the show, what better time than now to catch up on this fantasy romance tale? Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum form the most lovely pair of half-brothers in this show that has managed to grab the attention of audiences worldwide. Jo Bo Ah brings the beauty and all the thrill as Lee Dong Wook’s reincarnated first love who he happens to have waited for a few centuries now. A strange animal-turned-human, many stories of the past and entangled fates make this a must-watch.

Run On

Recently, actor Im Siwan was revealed to have been approached for his next role in a K-drama so we thought back to our personal favourite performance of his. Starring as a national Track and Field athlete, his love line with Shin Se Kyung is heartwarming to the core. With Kang Tae Oh and Choi Sooyoung’s added fun pairing, they are a bunch of interesting characters just waiting to be adored. The dialogue game on this show is above par and you’ll be left wanting to note some down with each episode.

Happiness

Actor Park Hyung Sik is making his return with ‘Doctor Slump’ alongside Park Shin Hye who is getting ready for her own comeback. While we have been super excited for the fresh pairing who have previously costarred in ‘The Heirs’, albeit not opposite each other, we cannot help but look back at the amazing set of K-dramas they have been a part of. And the most recent one starring Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo in the lead roles as they pretend to be husband and wife while fighting off a zombie-like virus has to be on our list of interesting plots to recommend. It has the perfect blend of thrill and romance coupled with some suspenseful bits adding to the excitement and will make for a good binge-watch on your weekend.

