‘Rely on friends including me’: IU sends handwritten letter to Yeo Jin Goo; Hotel del Luna co-star shares graceful response

Actor Yeo Jin Goo received a heartfelt handwritten letter from IU, his co-star from Hotel del Luna, and a respected idol-turned-actress as he shared in an interview. Yeo Jin Goo recently starred in Junsu's music video for Our Season.

On July 2, YouTube channel B-Siders unveiled a special feature on Yeo Jin Goo, where his former co-stars sent letters expressing their thoughts on the talented actor. IU, who collaborated with him in the 2019 hit drama Hotel Del Luna, also contributed a heartfelt handwritten letter.

Yeo Jin Goo shares a heartfelt letter from IU

In her letter, IU warmly cheered on her Hotel del Luna co-star Yeo Jin Goo. She described him as always refreshing like a green leaf to her, being younger. As an actor, she likened him to the deep roots of a great tree—strong and substantial. She noted that while Jin Goo might not perceive the depth and strength of those roots externally, anyone who has supported him, even briefly, would recognize how firmly he has anchored himself.

She continued, expressing that to those who seek Jin Goo, he always ensures to provide comforting shade and the soothing sound of rustling leaves. Yet, even a tree needs shade at times. During those moments, she hopes he leans on friends who owe him, including herself.

IU mentioned that she sometimes worries about him because Jin Goo is so self-reliant. As his "noona" (older sister or someone who is an older female) who feels she hasn't done much for him, she expressed both apologies and gratitude. She recounted how his compliments made her smile on days when her confidence was low.

She thanked Jin Goo for showing her the strength and coolness of kindness. She expressed gratitude for their time acting together, the conversations behind the scenes, and the moments they spent playing and chatting outside of work.

IU conveyed her anticipation and support for all the warmth, coolness, uniqueness, ordinariness, brightness, shadow, cuteness, earnestness, quietness, and handsomeness that actor Yeo Jin Goo brings.

Yeo Jin Goo responds to IU’s article

Clearly touched, Yeo Jin Goo attempted to respond to IU's heartfelt letter, admitting he lacks the writing skills to match her words. Reflecting on IU (Ji Eun noona), he marveled at the endless depth of her charm and talent, noting her many facets and colors.

Despite her gratitude towards him, he expressed equal gratitude towards her and expressed a desire to learn from her caring nature towards others.

Hotel Del Luna was a much-awaited K-drama that showcased two powerhouse stars, IU and Yeo Jin Goo. Viewers were also thrilled by the involvement of the Hong sisters, renowned for their success in creating interesting K-dramas.

IU took on the role of Jang Man Wol, the mysterious CEO of a hotel that caters to ghostly guests, while Yeo Jin Goo portrayed Goo Chan Sung, an assistant manager whose fate was intertwined with the hotel due to his father's promise.

