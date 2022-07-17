‘Remarriages & Desires’ Ep 1 Review: Kim Hee Sun is a scorned woman; Jung Eugene captures all the attention

Episode 1 of Remarriage & Desires begins with a man named Kang Nam Sik standing on the edge of a roof and it looks like he was pushed by a woman. The next scene shows Hye Seung (Kim Hee Sun), the dead bloke’s wife, waking up to find court-appointed officials confiscating all of her belongings. But this is just a tone-setting prologue.

The main thrust of this hour-long premiere is establishing a vibe and the idea of Rex, an elite matchmaking service for the super-duper-wealthy that allows them to largely sustain their upper-class status by marrying and remarrying into financially and socially beneficial relationships. When Hye Seung heads home, her mother sorts her out a membership pass for Rex. It cost 10 million won too, which Hye Seung is convinced is way too much money. She’s not interested in a new husband.

Choi Yoo Sun works as a matchmaker here and she’s pretty well known among the clients. She’s approached in the hallway by Jin Yoo Hui. She’s a lawyer and offers her help to Ms Choi if she needs it. It’s around here where we are also introduced to a few of Nam Sik’s friends; Choi Sung Hae, the CEO of Lionsoft, and Lee Hyung Ju (Lee Hyun Wook). The trio all went to college together.

Jin Yoo Hui (Jung Eugene) is Hye Seung’s nemesis, she initiated an affair with Nam Sik, giving him everything he wanted and pushing him to divorce his wife and leave their young daughter, Min Ji, behind. But she promptly ruined him professionally and accused him of sexual assault. Nam Sik is stuck in a deep hole, one that he clearly isn’t getting out of in a hurry. He rings Hye Seung and gives a teary confession about how he was scammed by Yoo Hui. She used him to cover her own tracks and as a result, everything has tumbled out of control for him.

This catches us up to the moments at the very start of the episode. Hye Seung shows up at the office, where she witnesses Nam Sik tumble down and straight into the hood of a car. He’s taken away in an ambulance. The drama ends with her being confronted by Yoo Hui at the Rex center.

