Remember Park Seo Joon being 10/10 adorable as Ko Dong Man in these 4 moments from Fight For My Way?

A classic must-watch rom com K-Drama, Fight for My Way features two top Korean drama actors, Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won. Check out our PSJ moments below!

It’s not impossible, but it definitely is difficult to find a Korean culture fan who hasn’t fallen for Park Seo Joon. They might not start with his dramas, but once they watch it, there’s no going back. At 32 years of age, the actor has been a part of incredible shows that helped spread the Hallyu Wave. He is even part of a famous friends group called the Wooga Squad and also has won multiple awards for his talent!

Dabbling in both movies and dramas, Park Seo Joon is The Man who has all the charms. He can pull off any character from a funny next-door guy to an aspiring cop to an entrepreneur. Fight for My Way released back in 2017 and is considered a definite classic. His character Ko Dong Man was paired opposite Kim Ji Won’s Choi Ae Ra, and displayed perfect chemistry. The show revolves around four best friends who live across one another and fight to achieve their dreams, crossing a thorny path and society’s judgement. The leads, Dong Man and Ae Ra of course fall in love with each other and the show is super adorable, from the start to the end.

So here we are, listing moments when Park Seo Joon’s Ko Dong Man stole our hearts.

The first-ever hug

This was the scene where we saw Ko Dong Man’s need for attention and possibly the first hint of this ‘friendship’ being more than just that. Ae Ra encourages him to not give up on his dreams, and he gets all teary-eyed and reaches out to grab her by the belly, wraps his arms around her and cries. He even demands some petting from Ae Ra, which she reluctantly agrees to do. It is also the first time we see Dong Man tell Ae Ra to be with just him, and not go around other guys and get hit. The seed of love is planted!

When he pretended to sleep in the bus

Dong Man and Ae Ra have been best friends for 20 years and they live across from each other. By now, they know almost everything there is to know about the both of them. While returning home, Dong Man sees Ae Ra getting on the bus. As the bus is full, he knew Ae Ra would try to make him give up his seat so he pretends to sleep. Only for Ae Ra to kick him first and then block his nose so he eventually gets up! He wakes up with, “Hey, you crazy idiot!” Ae Ra’s smile and Dong Man’s frustration after giving her the bus had us rewatching it twice!

Him going UNO reverse on Ae Ra

In one scene before they start dating, they stand at the front of their doors and Ae Ra jokingly, in a cute manner tells him to sleep nicely. There’s nothing wrong with that, of course. But she ends that with a light spank, which stuns Dong Man a little. Without thinking he goes UNO reverse, spanks Ae Ra and hurriedly runs for his house!

Hiding Ae Ra from the world, especially when she cries

Park Seo Joon’s portrayal of Ko Dong Man was to say the least, incredible. His character especially shone through serious scenes where it showed how deeply Dong Man cared for Ae Ra. Twice in the show, when Ae Ra was bogged down by how she lost by coming so close to achieving her dream, she cried her heart out. And Dong Man knew she didn't like people watching her cry. So in one scene, he held his jacket up from one side and wrapped his arm on her shoulder to shield her. And in another, he put his other jacket on her, covering her entirely and let cry as much as she’d want, by wrapping her in his arms.

If you haven’t watched the show, we highly recommend you to watch it. If you have, then there’s no harm in rewatching!

Tell us your favourite Ko Dong Man moments in Fight for My Way below!

Credits :Pan Entertainment

Share your comment ×