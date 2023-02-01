Remember the kid from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Parzaan Dastur reunited with Shah Rukh Khan at Pathaan event-PIC

Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan , Kajol and Rani Mukerji was released in 1998. The film remains a fan favourite even today and has been a cult classic for over two decades now. Not only the lead cast, the supporting actors also had memorable roles. Back then, a 6-year-old Parzaan Dastur played a Punjabi kid in the film, and while his character only had one line, most people who have watched him still remember his role. Fast forward to 25 years, and Parzaan Dastur reunited with Shah Rukh Khan once again at a Pathaan event! Yes, you read that right. Parzaan recently met Shah Rukh, and posed for a picture with him, leaving fans thrilled at their reunion.

Parzaan Dastur took to his Instagram account to share a picture with Shah Rukh Khan. It appears to have been clicked at a recent Pathaan event. The picture shows Parzaan and Shah Rukh posing next to each other, and several people are seen in the background. King Khan looks dapper in a black shirt and blazer, while Parzaan also opted for a black formal suit for the event. The next picture shared by Parzaan is a throwback pic from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shoot in which SRK is seen carrying Parzaan on his shoulders. Sharing the then-and-now pictures, Parzaan wrote, “When Parzaan met Pathaan #pathaan #blockbuster.”

In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Parzaan’s character was seen silently counting stars at a summer camp. Making a reference to this, a social media user commented, “Taare gin rahe ho?” Another comment on Parzaan’s post read, “Ah! Y’all should have recreated the pose.” Parzaan replied to the comment, and wrote, “he said I would have to lift him up.” Check out the post below.