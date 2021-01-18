Remember when SHINee’s Minho and EXO’s Suho visited India? If not, Exciting India is the variety show you need

All the way back in 2015, when K-Pop and Korean entertainment were beginning to place its roots within Indian soil, five K-Pop superstars came to India to test out the waters.

All the way back in 2015, when K-Pop and Korean entertainment, in general, was beginning to place its roots within Indian soil, five K-Pop superstars came to India to test out the waters. However, they were also on a mission. If today, these very K-Pop idols were to come to India, it would cause a huge wave unimaginable in scale. You must be wondering at this point, which idols we might be talking about. Keep reading to find out!

‘Exciting India’ was a variety show aired by Korean Broadcasting System or KBS where idols travelled to India to create a news report in order to win a chance to appear on the prime time news show. They were accompanied by an announcer from KBS who assisted them in their project and guided them through the processes of newsmaking. The idols that visited India were SHINee’s Minho, EXO’s leader Suho, SUPER JUNIOR’s Kyuhyun, INFINITE’s Sungkyu and CNBLUE’s Jonghyun. TVXQ’s Changmin or Max was also supposed to join them but he couldn’t due to scheduling issues.

On multiple occasions, Max expressed his desire to visit India for the “beauty” and he emphasized that he felt drawn to Indian beauty and that if for nothing else, he’d come to India for the women and their charm.

Minho was highly appreciative of Indian food and he seemed to have fallen absolutely in love! He couldn’t get enough of the tandoori chicken and wanted more as soon as he finished. Suho took a logical approach, absorbing the culture and trying to understand the people. He was really eager to know why the Hallyu wave or the “Korean wave” hasn’t hit India yet and what they could do to change that.

Sungkyu was simply adorable, doing his best and working hard to get the scoops they needed. Kyuhyun was the “hyung” of the group despite being the "maknae" of SUPER JUNIOR and he was adorably sociable, making friends with whoever he met.

With the trip being technically a work trip, the boys made sure to work hard for their report, gathering information, interviewing people, taking acting classes and more! By the end of the day, they were tired but undoubtedly happy.

While they couldn’t figure out why K-Pop didn’t have much popularity in India then, now, it is safe to say that India is one of the biggest consumers of K-Entertainment in the world and we wish they would visit again!

You can watch the episodes of ‘Exciting India’ down below!

Did you know your favourite idols visited India? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :KBS WORLD TV Youtube

Share your comment ×