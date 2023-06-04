Remembering ASTRO’s Moonbin: Fantagio opens dedicated memorial Moon’s Space in honor of K-pop idol

ASTRO member Moonbin passed away on April 19 and since then, his agency has set up a memorial to remember the late singer and actor. Earlier at the front of the building, the memorial was then moved to the Rooftop Skypark of their building with plans to allow visits till June. Now a new update shared by the company details the new location for the memorial and the guidelines to follow for the same so that fans can honor the ASTRO member.

Moonbin’s new memorial space

According to the notice shared by Fantagio on ASTRO’s fan cafe, the new memorial space will be opened at the Namhansanseong Gukcheongsa Temple in Gwanju-si, Gyeonggi-do. It will be called ‘Moon’s Space’ and will be open for all Arohas wanting to remember Moonbin. The space will be open for visits from June 7 at 5:30 am. The operating hours for the temple were specified along with parking details, address, recommended things to carry, and tributes to avoid such as flowers and food. A carefully detailed notice with specifics for people looking to visit the location was shared with the fans.

Fantagio’s notice for fans of ASTRO’s Moonbin

Here’s what ASTRO’s agency shared about ‘Moon’s Space’.

“This is Fantagio.

First of all, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to AROHA, who personally visited Sky Park until the 49-day ceremony of Moon Bin to reminisce and comfort each other by sharing sorrow.

We fully understand the longing of AROHA to honor Moon Bin for a longer period. After careful consideration and discussion with the bereaved family, we have prepared a memorial space outside where AROHA, who has always shown unconditional love, can extend warm greetings to Moon Bin for a longer period. Although Moon Bin's religion is not Buddhism, in response to the request of the bereaved family we have prepared a dedicated space called 'Moon's Space' within the Namhansanseong Gukcheongsa Temple. It is planned to be operated for a longer period starting on June 7, 2023, at 5:30 am. We understand that the path to the Gukcheongsa Temple is uphill and narrow and may be very inconvenient, but we sincerely hope that it'll be a space where AROHA can visit anytime to find solace and feel comforted.”

Moonbin’s passing

After being found by a manager who immediately contacted the police on April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin’s death was confirmed by his agency with an official statement on the group’s social media account. The funeral was conducted in private according to the grieving family’s wishes and only in the presence of the close ones. Since then, Moonbin’s family and friends have left letters for him at the memorial remembering the star.

