Remembering ASTRO’s Moonbin: Former member Rocky pens a touching note for his hyung at memorial

ASTRO's Moonbin fans uncovered more handwritten letters from his band members at his memorial on April 26. After members MJ and JinJin, as well as Moonbin's sister Moon Sua and SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, Mingyu, Wonwoo, Woozi, and DK, sent emotional letters, AROHAs discovered Rocky's letter today at his memorial site.

Rocky’s letter to Moonbin

Rocky who is younger than Moonbin came by his memorial site and left a heartfelt note for his dear hyung. In the letter he wrote, “Hyung it’s Minhyukie. It's been 13 years since we've been together. It's quite long, right? There are so many memories as long as it's been, but looking back, I think it was fun because I was with you even when it was hard. We worked really hard. I still can't believe that you are gone and I don't have you to talk with. Even when I feel endlessly nervous, I managed to persevere well because I would soon smile easily when we saw each other. Hyung, how do I dance now? Who do I share my worries with? I'm worried. I think I will be struggling a lot. Come and speak with me even if by appearing in my dream. I'll wait for you. Rest a little then come. I miss you a lot and I love you. See you soon.”

ASTRO being together when after Rocky leaving

Fantagio announced on February 28 that Rocky will not be extending his contract with the company and would be leaving ASTRO, which will continue to advertise as a five-member group. Rocky personally provided an update to supporters in the form of a passionate, handwritten letter. Rocky expressed his gratitude to the rest of ASTRO and fans for their unwavering support, and the hero promised fans that he will cherish the memories he built during their time together.

It was revealed that Rocky also joined other members and Moonbin’s family was at the wake in light of his beloved member's passing. This shows how close ASTRO members were to each other even leaving the group cannot separate them. The departed star was reportedly laid to rest on Saturday, April 22, in a private funeral attended by family and close friends.

