Remembering ASTRO’s Moonbin: Leader JinJin writes heartfelt note on Instagram 'I think of that smiling face…'

ASTRO member JinJin has taken to social media to pay tribute to his late bandmate Moonbin, who passed away unexpectedly on April 19. In a touching Instagram post, JinJin wrote about his fond memories of Moonbin and the impact he had on both his life and the group as a whole.

JinJin’s note for Moonbin

Moonbin was known for his bright smile and infectious energy, and JinJin's tribute captures the essence of his spirit. JinJin wrote, “Hi bin? You're doing fine, aren't you? I can't believe it when I go into my photo album and it's because you're there. I just assume Bin is too busy doing what he wanted to do, eating what he wanted to eat, and doing what he couldn't, which is why we can't contact him. I miss how you used to look at me and say, You laugh when you see me. Regardless of what I stated. You liked it the most because of how you joked around with me. I keep thinking that I should've laughed more and played along more, but whenever I think of that beautiful face, I end up smiling as well.

You were aware of your beautiful smile, right? If you didn't already know, I hope you do now. People around me are always talking about dreams; why aren't you visiting mine? Everything is wonderful; all I want is to see you once bin. I don't recall ever hearing the word ‘miss’ felt so desperate. So I wish we could spend one happy day together. (Your) Hyung has returned to musical rehearsals, so I'm working hard and remaining strong. I'm delighted I went ahead with the musical. It felt good to be occupied and focused without thinking about anything else. The seniors and colleagues here are really nice to me and take wonderful care of me; I feel appreciated. Many people who worked with you have come to me and said that you were so good on set that you only did things that made people like you. Everyone adored you tremendously. That made me proud to hear. Bin, you were a person who deserved to be loved. Everyone was honest with you and truly appreciated and loved you. You must be aware of this, okay? Bin, my younger brother, I love you so much. Let's have a lot of fun. Let's laugh a lot while thinking about and doing nice things. Let's not get sick and instead enjoy ourselves. I love you, my little brother. Good night"

JinJin and Moonbin’s Bond

JinJin and Moonbin were groupmates since ASTRO’s debut in 2016. Prior to that, they were also together while training to debut as a group because of this they are very close just like real brothers. Moonbin’s passing came as a shock to fans and the K-pop community as a whole, and JinJin's tribute is a touching reminder of the impact he had on those around him. It's clear that Moonbin will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Moonbin's bright smile and infectious energy will be deeply missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire fans and fellow artists for years to come.

