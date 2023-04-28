Remembering ASTRO’s Moonbin: SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan pens down a touching note on Instagram ‘It was an honour…’

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of death

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan recently took to Instagram to express his grief and heartfelt condolences following the passing of his close friend and ASTRO member Moonbin. Earlier, Seungkwan also visited Moonbin’s memorial site and left a message for him there. Moonbin passed away on April 19, 2023, leaving behind many friends and fans who are mourning his loss.

Seungkwan’s note for Moonbin

In his Instagram post, Seungkwan shared a series of photos of him and Moonbin together, along with other ‘98 liners showcasing the strong bond they had. He also shared a touching message, expressing how much he misses him and how proud he is to have a friend like him.

Seungkwan wrote, “You were the person who saw the world in a different way; it's difficult to find someone who fits in so nicely. You could walk for hours without stopping and always capture shots of beautiful sights. You would get lost in thought while looking at the night sky and then sing along on the street while drunk. Even if you fell asleep drunk, you would make sure my phone was charged and sleep, and you would recommend exercise even on rainy days. You climbed Namsan even though it was difficult, and you brought us late-night snacks when we were hungry and fell asleep. You'd send a photo the next day to see who had swollen up more, and when we ate together, you'd look at me and proudly say, "You're doing well, my friend," and smile. I watched you chuckle at insignificant things and blush at insignificant words in debates. When you were upset, you'd be stubborn about not contacting me, but eventually, we'd both apologise for missing each other and reconcile. We had more fun together than we expected, and we'd work harder than we played. You were admirable because you were so wonderful at everything. You kept a closer eye on me than everyone else, and you respected me more than anyone else. You were courteous and kind to everyone around me, and when I mentioned you, everyone complimented you."

Talking about their friendship, he added, “You shared my pleasures and sorrows as if they were your own, and saying "I love you" to me was never weird. It's not enough to say you were a kind person, Bin-ah, who held and comforted me to the end. You will always be my pride and joy in life, and I can live proudly knowing that I have such a close friend. I can see and hear you whenever I want, and I know you're watching over me in heaven. Will you also keep an eye on this project? I'll take your feedback into consideration, so please watch it as if you were there, and I'll do my best. It was an honour to become your friend, and I am glad for the opportunity. Thank you so much for teaching me and making me feel so deeply. You can be anyone there; set aside all responsibilities, burdens, and guilt; and do what you love while waiting for me. I shall live my life to the fullest and cherish these memories. Taking care of the people you cared about, and cherishing the memories you shared. Even for those who loved you, I will share the memories I have treasured and every time I do, please smile proudly and watch over me. If there's anything I want to ask, please come to me in my dreams, and let's be friends again in our next life. Let's meet again on the other side! I'll give you a big hug as soon as I see you."

Moonbin and Seungkwan’s friendship

Moonbin and Seungkwan were known to be very close friends in the industry, often seen hanging out together at events and sharing their love for music. Moonbin debuted as a member of ASTRO in 2016 and quickly gained popularity for his charming personality and strong vocals.

